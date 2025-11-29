Deion Sanders Doesn’t Hold Back on Kaidon Salter & Co. After Unexpected Julian Lewis Decision

Essentials Inside The Story Coach Prime gets the temperatures up with a soaring speech

Losing Shedeuer Sanders and a Heisman trophy winner derailed Colorado plans

Deion Sanders' unexpected Juju Lewis decision takes center stage

A 3-8 record often hits panic buttons for most coaches, but Deion Sanders gets ready to pump it up. But that doesn’t mean Kaidon Salter and the team will not give their all for Colorado’s last game against Kansas State. That’s when Coach Prime engrossed himself in a last-minute pep talk to Kaidon Salter and Co., after he cleared his thoughts on Julian Lewis’ future.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Somebody out there would kill to be sitting right where you are, Coach Prime said on Well Off Media’s 28th November episode, addressing the team.

You have to think it’s going to depict who you are through life. This is your last opportunity to make that PCO play that could catapult you into where you want to be, cuz it’s not too darn late. It’s not too darn late.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The TED talk was real because Coach Prime has seen it all this season, both on and off the field. Health-wise, Sanders took a beating with blood clot issues coming up. After that, bladder cancer struck in the spring, forcing removal and frequent pit stops via portable loo or diapers, yet he returned fired up. But the Colorado roster didn’t give him much happiness either.

After the 2024 season, the team basically hit the reset button. Losing stars like quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman winner Travis Hunter to the NFL felt like getting punched in the gut.

The defense struggled big-time. And especially against the run, giving up around 224 rushing yards a game. On top of that, the offensive line could never find its groove, thanks to injuries to key guys like Jordan Seaton and Larry Johnson III. Even when the defense did make plays, the offense couldn’t cash in.

ADVERTISEMENT

In that rough loss to Arizona State, the defense snagged four turnovers. However, the offense only managed to score three points. It was that kind of season. The main issue occurred when Kaidon Salter, Ryan Staub, and freshman Julian Lewis spun a chaotic QB carousel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Kaidon Salter was up first, and he was all over the place. One week, he’d light up against Iowa State, where he went 16-of-25 for 255 yards and two touchdowns. But the next week, he’d struggle hard. Any time the pocket collapsed, his completion rate tanked, and he took way too many sacks. Then Ryan Staub, who started as the third-string guy, got his shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

He looked solid against Delaware, but once he earned the starting role, things unraveled fast. Against Houston, he tossed two interceptions and fumbled twice. It got worse. When he came in against Arizona, he threw two picks on just two passes.

The five-star freshman only played in four games, but he still managed to show some spark. After taking over the job from Salter, he started two games and looked surprisingly poised for a newcomer. His first start against West Virginia was his best, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur didn’t do anything.

There were times when the quarterbacks didn’t even understand his plays. That raised serious backlash, with many asking for his firing. However, Coach Prime wants the game to be more polished, without any lag.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deion Sanders calls the shots on JuJu’s future

Deion Sanders had his share of woes in Colorado this season. But the problems even took a massive toll on his freshman QB, Julian Lewis. The kid walked into Colorado football with big shoes to fill. But it’s been hard for him this season.

Deion Sanders even praised his intangible ability to ignite his teammates, saying, “Now they know, if I get a step, that ball is gonna be there.”

But the offense overall sputtered.

Now, the big question looming is his redshirt status. NCAA rules cap players at four games if they want to preserve their redshirt for the season. Lewis has already hit that limit, meaning he can’t play in the season finale against Kansas State without burning that redshirt and essentially sacrificing a year of eligibility. The QB caught himself in a tough spot, and Coach Prime made an unexpected call for him.

“I’ve made a decision that JuJu is gonna redshirt,” Sanders said. “I want what’s best for the kid, what’s best for his family, what’s best for this wonderful university.”

The quarterback carousel this year saw Lewis eventually wrest the starting job from Kaidon Salter.

Salter, with 1,242 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six picks, will start the finale with Ryan Staub behind him. Lewis, though itching to compete, is set to save his eligibility and play the long game.