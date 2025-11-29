Deion Sanders’ Elder Son Makes Upsetting Admission About Shedeur Sanders’ Second Browns Start

It might be too early to call it, but Shedeur Sanders might have kicked off the beginning of his era. His much-awaited debut for Cleveland was rocky, but he showed enough flashes of skill to win his first game as a starter, a rare feat for a Browns QB. However, this Sunday, he is set to go against the 49ers. Deion Sanders Jr. doesn’t quite have a good feeling about the game.

Shedeur Sanders will start for the second time this season in a game that will define his future. However, the weather forecast for the Browns-49ers game paints a rather bleak picture. Morning rains are expected to transition into snow showers in the afternoon, and wind speeds are anticipated to reach 25 to 35 mph. The harsh conditions might force Deion Sanders Jr. to change his plans; he plans to capture this momentous game for Shedeur.

“Idk if my camera can make it in those conditions,” he wrote on X, sharing a video from the Browns’ practice session.

The weather, which has Bucky concerned, should also be worrisome for fans. Temperatures are expected to drop to the 30s on Sunday night, The Weather Channel predicted.

Sanders, who came through with only a 55% completion rate against the Raiders, will face troubles in the wet conditions. This will be the first time he plays in such weather in the NFL.

A lot rides on Shedeur Sanders’ success for Cleveland. His skill was evident in the long passes he threw against Las Vegas. They went for 66, 52, and 39 yards—the longest completions made by a Browns QB this season. The fact that Kevin Stefanski chose him over a healthy Dillon Gabriel is proof that the Browns are willing to let this experiment play out. However, with the weather posing a serious problem, there are doubts about Sanders’ ability to deliver.

He has played only once in similar conditions at the college level: a spring game for Colorado. Sanders also played a few games in cold conditions toward the end of the season. Kevin Stefanski is planning to bank on that experience for the 49ers clash.

“He played in Colorado. That’s a lot of wind that you’re going to get,” Stefanski said at a November 28 presser. “You’re going to get all sorts of weather. So he’s good to go.”

Shedeur Sanders grew up in the South, where the weather doesn’t get as brutal during this time of the year. He now has to build his NFL career in a team that cannot escape the winter. Sanders is in the exact situation that his father feared for him.

Deion Sanders did not want Shedeur to go ‘anywhere cold’

Coach Prime had worries about Shedeur’s future way before he entered the draft. In 2024, he discussed Caleb Williams going to Chicago, despite coming from a much warmer California. Williams has fared extremely well with the Bears, but Sanders still made a strong argument at that time.

“Seventeen games. Come on, man. You gotta factor in that stuff. That stuff matters,” Coach Prime said in an appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio.

“I don’t want my kid [Shedeur] going nowhere cold next year. He grew up in Texas. He played in Jackson and Colorado. Season’s over before it gets cold in Colorado. I’m just thinking way ahead. I don’t want that for him.”

Shedeur, coming from Colorado, doesn’t necessarily guarantee that he will be adapted to play in such brutal conditions. He played just one such game, where the stakes were nothing compared to the 49ers game. He’s going to have to hold on to the ball and push past the freezing winds to make a mark for himself. Can Shedeur Sanders evolve into a QB adept at playing in harsh weather?