Deion Sanders’ Eldest Child Sets Personal Goal That $60M Dad Can Fulfill in an Instant – but Hasn’t

Deion Sanders at Colorado is one of the highest-paid head coaches in college football, taking home $10 million per year. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. In his football career, Coach Prime amassed $45 million in salary while raking in $13.2 million from baseball. With money flowing in continuously for Coach Prime, he has given his family a luxurious life. But his children are now spreading their own wings, chalking their own paths. His eldest daughter has also done the same.

“Imma buy a house next,” Deion Sanders’ eldest child, Deiondra Sanders, announced on X on March 7. Ideally, Deion, with his $60 million net worth, can easily buy Deiondra her home. But he has pushed his children to chalk their own paths. Many know the public lifestyles of Deiondra’s siblings, including Shedeur, Shilo, and Deion Jr.; Deiondra herself has charted an illustrious path. She has distinguished herself through her business acumen and has several investments and entrepreneurial endeavors.

Deiondra boasts 426K followers on her Instagram and regularly posts fashion posts and reels. She also regularly collaborates with the Los Angeles fashion brand Fashion Nova and wears the brand’s outfits wherever she goes. A week ago, Deiondra posted her photo in a sleek white double-breasted blazer, sporting black stockings and a black handbag. “FashionNova Walk Heavy,” Deiondra captioned her post.

Her younger brother, Deion Sanders Jr., also noticed the post and flooded her post with multiple comments. In one of the comments, Deion Jr. simply replied with 4 ‘fire’ emojis, commending Deiondra’s style. Whereas, he wrote “Amen” and “Yesssirr” in other comments. Apart from her social media influence, Deiondra is also doing a web series, and the show is already in its second season.

Deiondra is starring in the “Pillow Talk” web series and was also in the series’ poster when she announced the update. “Pillow Talk season 2 is now available on @tubi if you have not season one or need a refresher, go binge watch now, definitely a must see,” Deiondra wrote on her IG account, sharing ‘Pillow Talk’s’ poster. But this isn’t the first show Deiondra has done yet, and she has remained in the spotlight from a young age.

“It was great because, I mean, I probably grew up how every kid would want to, so that was the great part, the sweet part. It was traveling all the time, meeting celebrities; we had chefs,” Deiondra said about her life growing up as Deion Sanders’ daughter. Though there were some drawbacks, too, like being “always judged” at school or not having “many friends” since the family traveled a lot. But she still cherishes the former aspect more dearly. Those childhood and teen years have shaped Deiondra in embracing her public image.

Deiondra Sanders opens up about her family’s support

Deiondra is the daughter of Deion Sanders’ first wife, Carolyn Chambers. Throughout most of her childhood upbringing, Coach Prime was an NFL and MLB star, and Deiondra started her stardom journey as Coach Prime became a national icon. In 2008, Deiondra made several appearances with her family on Oxygen Network’s reality tv show Deion and Pilar: Prime Time Love. Later, in 2015, she starred in another ‘Deion’s Family Playbook‘ show with her other siblings.

Thereafter, in 2019, Coach Prime’s eldest daughter appeared on ‘Paradise Hotel’ and continues her TV journey till now. As per a report, she has amassed a whopping eight-figure net worth till now and is also the director of communications for SC3 Sports Management. “I do like that my dad’s legacy gets me in the door,” Deiondra said on The Reflections Show. “But I always say, I, myself, and my hard work is what keeps me there … people are starting to come up to me and know me for the work I do with athletes.”

All of it has probably blessed Deiondra with the extravaganzas she flaunts regularly. Right from her expensive outfits to adorable makeovers to gifting her little son, Snow, expensive gifts. Everything is happening because Deiondra found her calling and built her career independently. Now she has set her sights on buying a new home, and it won’t take much time for it to happen, given Deiondra’s personal entrepreneurial ventures.