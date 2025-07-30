Deion Sanders’ Eldest Son Fires Back at Jimmy Haslam as Browns Owner Admits He Didn’t Want Shedeur Sanders

If you thought the NFL draft drama ended after the picks were over, think again. When Shedeur Sanders fell as far as the fifth round before Cleveland finally drafted him at pick No. 144, jaws dropped. Pre-draft experts had projected the Colorado QB as a first-rounder. So when Browns owner Jimmy Haslam publicly stated his disagreement with the move, fans knew the water was hot, and family reactions? Even hotter.

The pick itself was already raising eyebrows. Shedeur was expected to be picked early, following his 2024 Colorado season: more than 4,100 yards, 37 scores, and some clutch big-time throws in high-profile games. But then the pre-draft buzz began to change. Experts questioned his “attitude,” calling Coach Prime a “paegant mom” equivalent. Some scouts had red flags allegations regarding his “business-first” mindset and social media presence. Whether it was fair or not, it affected his stock. But when Cleveland finally took him, most thought that would be the end of the noise. But here we are again, as another episode has unfolded with Haslam’s latest statements.

On Tuesday, Haslam explained to reporters, “We drafted him on Saturday, right? … if you said we would’ve drafted Shedeur, I would’ve said that’s not going to happen … at the end of the day, that’s Andrew Berry’s decision.” That was a surprising move to shift the focus onto the front office, and it didn’t sit well with the Sanders family.

Deion Sanders Jr., who operates the “Well Off Forever” IG page, labelled the owner’s comments “weird & wild sh-t.” He re-posted the video, complete with memes and captions that left no doubt: the family considers this disrespect. And they weren’t shy about it, one slide even used an Ice‑T video on “real hating being an art form.” The takeaway: you don’t play chess with the Sanders’ and make the call. However, he later deleted the post.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp May 10, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 waits his turn for a drill during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250510_kab_bk4_058

In the meantime, despite dropping as low as he did in the draft and enduring off-field distractions, Shedeur remains calm at Browns camp. He’s battling Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett, but even without first-team snaps yet, he remains professional and concentrated. His maturity after previous pre-draft criticism has been observed by analysts and coaches alike. All the mental mistakes, the prank call scandal, and attitude issues, he’s using them as fuel.

It’s early, but critics and supporters alike are paying close attention. GM Andrew Berry has already called out two speeding tickets and termed them “not smart”, most obviously on reminder duty. But Shedeur pushed back hard on Day 4 of camp: 8-for-11 passing, three TDs, and some clear chemistry with rookies like Luke Floriea.

Ultimately, all this is larger than draft placement or owner vs. GM politics. It’s the story of a young man silencing critics, and a family not letting PR spin push them aside. Deion Jr.’s courageous clap-back is just the warmup: no one’s babysitting this legacy. But while the chatter outside is growing louder, Shedeur’s concentration inside the building has not wavered.

Shedeur Sanders unfazed by draft and depth chart

Though relegated to third and fourth-team snaps during his initial days of Brown’s camp, the rookie quarterback is staying calm. He wasn’t upset when he clarified that playing time decisions are not up to him. “It doesn’t make me feel bad or it doesn’t make me feel excluded or anything, because I know who I am as a person. I know who I am as an individual, and I know what I could contribute to this team,” he said.

Even now, as a fifth-rounder buried on the depth chart behind veterans like Flacco and promising rookies like Dillon, Shedeur is not stressing. He’s arriving early, asking the proper questions, and letting the tape speak for itself.

And if one thing has been made certain about the Sanders brand, it’s that they don’t crumble in adversity; they level up. While the ownership might have played down his selection and the media keeps splitting hairs, Shedeur is doing the one thing that always succeeds in football: keeping receipts and improving. As Week 1 nears, his journey to the gridiron might not be speedy or flashy, but it’s being constructed step by step. If he maintains that same chip and poise, he won’t merely show he’s worthy; he’ll have people wondering how they whiffed on him four consecutive rounds.