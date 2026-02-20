Deion Sanders’ Eldest Son Reveals His Faith Stance After Witnessing Father’s Tough Cancer Battle

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders came to terms with God after his 1997 suicide attempt. Despite driving his car off a cliff, Sanders survived with no injuries and termed it “divine intervention.” Ever since then, Buffs’ head coach’s faith in Jesus has become ever stronger, something he also instilled in his children. But sometimes a few incidents test people’s belief in God. That could have happened when Coach Prime battled cancer last year. Instead, it bolstered Coach Prime’s eldest son, Deion Jr’s belief in God.

Deion Jr appeared on the February 20 podcast episode of ‘DuketheScoop’ and talked about how seeing his father battle cancer renewed his faith in God. “It strengthened my relationship with God,” Deion Jr said. “And I’m sure it did his [Deion Sanders]. Because it’s one thing to talk about it. But then when you go through it, you actually have to live that s–t to be sane.”

Deion Sanders was diagnosed with bladder cancer before the 2025 season and successfully recovered from it with help from his friends and family. Deion Jr especially stayed beside Coach Prime at his Texas ranch, where the Buffs HC recovered, and he was taking care of his father day in and day out. Despite that severe mental battle and physical toll, Coach Prime never questioned God.

“I have never questioned God,” Coach Prime told Michael Irvin in a July 2025 interview. “I never questioned and asked God. ‘Why me?’ I can’t. Why am I living like this? Why am I the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes? Why am I at this wonderful university? Why do I have these wonderful kids with my last name? Like, why me that God has blessed me so much.”

“Like, I would have to ask God, ‘Why me all that, tooo? So, I never asked God, ‘Why me?'” Coach Prime added. The only thing Coach Prime urged god was to “show him the way,” and with time, the Buffs HC became fit. The same belief, the same mentality seeped into Deion Jr, who was the only son aware of his father’s health troubles.

“At a point where you can’t do anything about it,” Deion Jr said. “So, you really have to rely on faith. You can’t rely on yourself. Your money can’t get you out of it. You can’t get yourself out of nothing. So you’ve got to sit there and just have faith.” Deion Jr, fondly called ‘Bucky,’ was present during Coach Prime’s crucial moments, like his robot-assisted laparoscopic cystectomy in May 2025.

The 32-year old also later documented his father’s battle and posted it on his YouTube channel, earning widespread praise. When Deion Sanders immersed himself in faith, his son did the same and kept an unwavering belief in God. All of that has made Deion Jr the more mature and God-fearing man he is today. After Buffs HC recovered, he even singled out his eldest son for being the most consistent companion for him.

Deion Sanders Jr urged Shedeur Sanders to trust in God, and it has paid dividends now

Deion Sanders Jr has always been a man of faith, even before his father’s battle with cancer. The 32-year-old regularly posts God’s protection and faithfulness on social media and believes in divine intervention. After Shedeur’s draft snub and Shilo’s NFL setbacks, Deion Jr turned to God and urged them publicly to trust in God. “I feel like with God, anything is possible, everything is possible,” Shedeur Sanders said.

“I don’t feel like this happened you know for no reason all this is is of course, fuel to the fire,” Shedeur said after his draft snub. Deion Jr., in turn, said, “Thank You God! Let your will be done.” All of it shows the unwavering faith that runs in the Sanders family and how faith has helped everyone cruise through personal struggles.

That faith has also helped Deion Jr establish his highly popular Well Off Media YouTube channel. The channel already boasts 646K subscribers, and people regularly see the inside happenings of Colorado Buffaloes and Shedeur’s Cleveland Browns time. Shedeur, on the other hand, had become the starting QB for the Browns in the 2025 season, and the future for the Sanders brothers looks bright. Trusting God has surely helped the family big time.