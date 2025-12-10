Deion Sanders’ Eldest Son Reveals Personal Concern for Shedeur’s Upcoming Browns’ Game

Shedeur has already started 3 games, and the fourth one against the Chicago Bears comes with its own complications. But the family support for the Browns’ QB1 will not decline. His elder brother, Deion Sanders Jr., will be in attendance, and he has his own set of problems.

According to reports, the Browns vs Bears game on December 14 is set to be the coldest game of the week. The temperature is expected to hover around 12 degrees at Soldier Field, and winds will blow at 10 mph, making performance harder for both teams. The potential wind chill will then feel around -20 degrees, making frostbite a real thing in the game. It will be challenging for the players, but for Deion Sanders Jr., it means difficulty in recording Shedeur’s vlogs.

“I don’t think my camera can function in these conditions …. At all,” wrote Deion Sanders Jr. on X.

The eldest son of Coach Prime has been recording Shedeur’s games ever since his little brother started against the Raiders. Notably, the eldest Sanders runs the ‘Well off Media’ which has a whopping 160k followers on Instagram and 627k subs on YouTube. Through the page, Deion Jr regularly posts vlogs and posts from Shedeur’s life, and was there with Coach Prime when Shedeur started against the Tennessee Titans and threw for 364 yards.

The weather can present a problem for Deion Jr to record videos, but it can also be detrimental to Shedeur’s performance.

Although technology has now made things easy, players now wear insulated tights and keep chemical warming devices inside their socks and gloves. The weather still has the potential to affect Shedeur’s performances. “You can’t go out there thinking that you are going to be able to beat the elements,” said former NFL RB Eddie George on how cold affects performances greatly. For a quarterback, that’s even more concerning.

A QB has to throw the ball, and wearing gloves sometimes means losing the feel of the ball. We saw QBs like Eli Manning never wearing gloves and sacrificing comfort for performance. Tom Brady, on the other hand, performed just as well while wearing gloves and delivered some of the most iconic performances in cold weather. All of it certainly depends on personal preferences. As for Shedeur, we saw the QB without gloves in the last game vs the Titans. Now it remains to be seen what the Browns’ QB1 does against the Bears.

As for Deion Jr, we would see the elder brother supporting Shedeur with or without his camera. Shedeur even acknowledged his elder brother’s presence before the media in the pre-game interview.

“You know, I got my other brother right here, too. Junior, stand up. Yeah. He does all that social media. So, all the stuff you’ve been seeing, that’s him,” Shedeur can be heard saying in a vlog Deion Jr. posted yesterday. The two brothers are undoubtedly inseparable, and Deion Jr never leaves any stone unturned to hype up his little brother. But against the Bears, Deion Jr’s concerns are valid. For Shedeur, the game is the next pedestal to NFL glory.

Shedeur Sanders to lead Browns’ offense for the remainder of the season

Shedeur’s graduation to become the QB1 at the Cleveland Browns was never on the cards. He was the fourth-string QB behind Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and Dillon Gabriel. However, the team traded both veteran QBs, while Gabriel got injured against the Ravens in Week 11 and . Immediately, Shedeur led the Browns to a 24-10 road victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. And so far, the former Buffs QB has passed for 769 yards at 52.4% efficiency and is here to stay as QB1 for the remainder of the season.

“I think [Sanders] has constantly and consistently gotten better in each one of these games and how he’s approached this game. He’s been working very hard. So, I feel good about where his development is heading. He’s very intentional about getting better each and every game he’s out there,” said Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Browns, though, are officially out of playoff contention after their narrow defeat against the Titans. That can release some pressure off Shedeur’s shoulders as he can put in those 300+ yard performances game after game without worrying about the team’s fate in the season. The team still has 4 more games to play, including the Chicago Bears, and Shedeur has a real chance to permanently seal his QB1 spot for the Browns come 2026.