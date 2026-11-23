The Buffaloes had everything to play for on Saturday, but their bowl hopes took another hit as Deion Sanders’ Colorado team fell 35-28 to Cincinnati. It was yet another frustrating result in a season that has done little to quiet the growing scrutiny surrounding Sanders.

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As questions about his coaching continue to mount, an unlikely voice has entered the conversation: his ex-wife, who now defends him.

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On her Instagram, Carolyne Chambers Sanders reshared an infographic comparing legendary Buffaloes head coach Bill McCartney with Deion Sanders. The infographic highlighted McCartney’s record from 1982 to 1985, when he recorded just 14 wins, 30 losses, and one tie. In comparison, Deion Sanders has a better record, with 20 wins and 28 losses.

The quote is kept exactly as you provided it:

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“But but but…. Coach Mac wasn’t making $10 million a year. Coach Prime will have the Buffs in the 24 team playoff in 2027. 💯 #SkoBuffs,” the post was captioned.

These comments come amid growing calls from fans for Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders to be fired. The 35-28 loss to the Bearcats was a gut punch, especially with bowl eligibility on the line in what was their final chance to keep those hopes alive.

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Colorado committed four turnovers, including three interceptions, and despite racking up 433 yards, managed just 16 first downs while converting only three of nine third-down attempts.

Cincinnati controlled much of the game, and although Colorado had a chance to tie it in the final minute, Issac Wilson’s interception on fourth-and-three brought the comeback attempt to a bitter end.

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This was just the last game.

Now, looking at Deion Sanders’ entire tenure as Colorado’s head coach, 2024 stands out as the only season in which the Buffaloes enjoyed real success, finishing with a 9-4 record. However, much of that success came with his son, Shedeur Sanders, at quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter on the roster.

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Since losing both, however, Deion’s team has struggled badly. Colorado followed that campaign with a disappointing 3-9 record in 2025 and is now sitting at 4-7 this season, having already missed out on bowl eligibility.

While the numbers might currently be stacked against Sanders, Carolyne Chambers’ infographic isn’t entirely wrong from a statistical standpoint. But numbers don’t tell the entire story.

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When Bill McCartney took over Colorado, he had just 77 scholarship players, with only 73 available to play in his first season. His first three campaigns ended with records of 2-8-1, 4-7, and 1-10.

The 1985 season marked a turning point for the Buffaloes. After switching to the wishbone offense, Colorado finished 7-5, its best record in seven years. From there, the Buffaloes continued to improve, eventually winning the national championship in 1990. McCartney’s first four seasons, therefore, showed a clear upward trajectory.

Sanders, however, has struggled to replicate that progress. After a promising 2024 campaign, Colorado’s performance has steadily declined. That said, the head coach’s future may not be decided before Colorado’s season finale against UCF next Saturday, but mounting frustration could force the conversation soon.

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His $25.5 million buyout makes a firing expensive, though new athletic director Fernando Lovo, who did not hire Sanders, may be willing to hit reset as Colorado looks to reverse its declining fortunes.