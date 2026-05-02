Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife Celebrates Son Shedeur Sanders’ Major Colorado Milestone

For Shedeur Sanders, his mother, Pilar Sanders, has remained an unwavering support system. She took to social media following her son’s graduation from Colorado on May 2. Although he completed his coursework in the winter of 2024, he returned to campus to officially walk in the commencement ceremony, and his mother celebrated that moment.

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Sheduer Sanders shared the Colorado milestone with a picture of him sitting on a chair in a workout room, spreading his academic regalia and Nike shoes with a caption, “Thank you GOD.” Following that, his mother commented, “SON! 🎓🎓🎓🎓”

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The Browns QB laid out his graduation attire as a nod to his father, Deion Sanders, and Shedeur graduated with a notable 3.9 GPA, earning a Bachelor of Arts in sociology. His academic performance challenged stereotypes often associated with high-profile “flashy” players. His mother highlighted that his ability to graduate while leading a major football program proved his mental strength and refuted claims that he was “coddled” or lacked focus.

When a video went viral of Shedeur jokingly telling a coach, “I’m going to the league,” after being told to register for classes, Pilar supported his subsequent clarification that he was actually ahead of schedule for his degree. She defended Shedeur’s academic discipline during his early graduation from Colorado.

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From a “very young age,” his mother worked to instill a sense of self-identity and confidence in him that extended beyond the football field, and the Browns QB maintained a 4.0 GPA during his time at Trinity Christian High School. Deion and his ex-wife, Pilar, used that thing to counter narratives that Sheduer Sanders was solely focused on sports.

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Now, he is entering his second NFL season with the Browns, after being selected in the 5th round of the 2025 NFL Draft. During his rookie season, he appeared in eight games, recording 1,400 yards and seven TDs. Heading into 2026, he has switched back to jersey No. 2, the number he made iconic during his collegiate career at Colorado.

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Throughout the transition from Colorado to the NFL, his mother’s support was unshakable. After the Cleveland Browns selected him, she posted, “Greatness is in the bloodline. Words cannot describe this feeling!” Then, when he first saw his NFL locker, she simply shared, “Go baby!!!!” with fire emojis.

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Pilar has Shedeur Sanders’ back

Deion Sanders’ ex-wife, Pilar, is known for wearing custom “Legendary” brand gear and eye-catching outfits featuring Shedeur’s image and jersey number (#12) to almost all his games. She has remained a constant at games even when Shedeur was lower on the depth chart, unlike his father, who stated he would only attend when Shedeur was QB1.

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When Shedeur slid to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Pilar remained his “number one fan,” asserting that his elite intelligence and poise would eventually silence the “haters.” During the 2025 season, she publicly called out the Browns head coach, Kevin Stefanski, for using “wildcat” plays that took the ball out of Shedeur’s hands, urging the team to “LET SHEDEUR COOK!!!!!”

Pilar celebrated Shedeur’s Pro Bowl selection by writing, “CONGRATULATIONS SON!!!! … THANK YOU ALL! ❤️ #proudmom.”

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Heading into the second year, Sheduer is locked in a QB battle with DeShaun Watson at the Browns. Whatever the outcome of that may be, he’ll always have the support of his mother.