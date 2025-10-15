Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife Confirms Big Changes After Colorado Loss Sparks Hilarious Family Blame Game

Carolyne Chambers Sanders has never been shy about showing just how much she adores being a grandmother. The former wife of Coach Prime has been all-in on her grandma duties ever since baby Snow came into the world last year. And she’s not apologizing for it. From being by Deiondra’s side during a high-risk pregnancy to filming Snow’s first steps, Carolyne has proven time and again that family comes first.

And all that love was put on show when Carolyne shared a post on her Instagram. The post read, “A grandma will rearrange her whole life for her grandchildren.” The story featured an emoji with the caption “Any real grandma would,” and honestly, she’s living proof of that statement. Whether it’s putting Snow to sleep and sleeping with him or celebrating his every tiny victory, Carolyne has completely embraced her role as the doting grandmother who will drop everything for her grandkid.

Which makes it all the more ironic when you consider what’s happening on the other side of the Sanders family tree with Deion Sanders Jr. While Carolyne is rearranging her life to be closer to Snow, Bucky has reportedly banned his nephew from entering Folsom Field because he’s convinced Colorado loses whenever Snow shows up to games.

Bucky thinks a baby is bad luck for the Buffaloes. So now, Snow’s not allowed in the stadium. It’s a hilarious contrast. Carolyne wants Snow everywhere she is, and Bucky wants him nowhere near game day.​

The bond between Carolyne and her children, especially Deiondra, runs incredibly deep. When Deiondra was pregnant with Snow, she faced serious complications, including multiple fibroids and risk of miscarriage, and even had to undergo a cerclage procedure to prevent premature birth.

Through it all, Carolyne was right there, despite her natural maternal anxiety about her daughter’s high-risk pregnancy. Deiondra has publicly acknowledged how much her mom supports her parenting journey, once writing, “She be upset at certain things I say but she understands that Snow is my child and she allows me to learn parenthood my way. Thank you mommy. Love you.” support.​

Twenty years ago, a 12-year-old Deiondra wrote an essay calling her mom “an outstanding woman” who “didn’t stop for anything, not even all the diamond rings.” Today, as a new mom herself, Deiondra is witnessing that same relentless love being poured into Snow. While Bucky might be keeping Snow off the sidelines for superstitious reasons, Carolyne’s making sure that baby knows he’s the center of someone’s universe, and that’s what real grandmas do.​​

Bucky’s Snow ban

So while Carolyne Chambers Sanders is over here rearranging her entire life to spend more time with Snow, Uncle Bucky is doing the exact opposite. He is literally banning the kid from Folsom Field. Deion Sanders Jr. might’ve taken superstitions to a whole new level when he decided his one-year-old nephew was the reason Colorado stumbled to a 3-4 start in 2025.

In a hilarious family video that went viral, Bucky held Snow and delivered the verdict with complete conviction: “No! You’re not coming to the game, Snow. Every game you come to, we lose. We lose every game you at bro.” The toddler, of course, had absolutely no idea he was being accused of cursing an entire football program, but Bucky wasn’t playing around.​ Snow had been front and center for some brutal Colorado losses, including the 16-point blowout to Houston in Week 3 and the season-opening heartbreaker against Georgia Tech, where the Buffs blew a fourth-quarter tie.

In Bucky’s mind, the math is, whenever Snow shows up, Colorado loses. But Deiondra Sanders wasn’t about to let her baby take the fall. “No, y’all lost the game when he wasn’t there. It’s not Snow. Say ‘It’s not me, uncle,'” she fired back, trying to get Snow to clear his own name. Bucky doubled down with the kind of commitment, “It’s you. Snow is the problem.”