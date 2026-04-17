Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife Gets Overwhelmed With Messages as He Moves Past Differences for Family

Deion Sanders constantly preaches the importance of family, and he is practicing what he preaches. Despite their 1998 divorce, Coach Prime and his first wife, Carolyn Chambers, have built a rock-solid co-parenting bond. On Wednesday, Sanders set aside the past to lead a wave of birthday love for Chambers.

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Coach Prime posted a birthday wish for his ex-wife along with an IG story for his daughter Deiondra Sanders that reads, “Happy Blessed Birthday to @carolyncsanders & @deiondrasanders Snow’s Mama! Lololol.” That’s right, both mother and daughter share the same birthdate: the 17th of April.

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While their split avoided the media circus of his second marriage, the aftermath still devastated Sanders. He previously admitted that the agonizing separation from his children drove him to a dark place. Today, the pain is a distant memory, replaced by a united front for their children.

During the tough phase after the separation, Deion Sanders felt sad and depressed, even though he was successful in his career. Inside, he felt empty and said he had “no will to live,” meaning he lost hope and did not feel like living anymore.

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Because of all this, he hit “rock bottom” and even tried to take his own life. But now that his kids are with him and Deiondra Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr. are also pretty close to him, staying connected to his ex-wife for the sake of the children doesn’t bother Deion Sanders much. Meanwhile, the birthday love did not stop with Coach Prime. Chambers was soon flooded with tributes from her children, turning a routine birthday into an overwhelming family celebration. Deiondra and Deion Jr. even ambushed her with a surprise home makeover.

She added a picture of Chambers with her and baby Snow in her IG story and wrote, “Happy birthday, Mommy @carolyncsanders MPHITHEATER. Love you and thankful for all you do for us.” Deiondra Sanders and Bucky both planned a special birthday surprise for their mother by decorating the home for her. That was an overwhelming moment for Chambers as she entered from the door and was stunned to look at all the decorations her kids had done for her.

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Carolyn Chambers also posted an IG story thanking Deion Sanders Jr. for making it all happen, saying, “What a wonderful surprise. It feels so good to be loved. Missing the kind @deionsandersjr., who makes it happen. Thanks, Baby.”

On top of that, what filled her heart with more happiness is her daughter-in-law, Brittany Faye’s, birthday post for her. In her story, Faye posted a video of her and Chambers together, giving ultimate fashion goals. She even put up a short but sweet message saying, “Happy birthday to my mother-in-law!”

Having all your loved ones by your side on your special day, especially getting a wish from your ex, is a miracle in today’s world, and Carolyn Chambers can feel it in real life. But it’s all the result of the cordial bond she kept with Deion Sanders for all these years, and she supported him, too.

Deion Sanders is getting Carolyn Chambers’ support

Carolyn Chambers still shows respect for Deion Sanders, even many years after their divorce. She appreciates how he takes care of their children and is not afraid to say it publicly. Last year, she shared how close Deion is with their daughter Deiondra, showing that their family bond is still strong.

Deion stays very involved in his children’s lives. He is strict sometimes, but also very supportive. He helps guide his sons in football and also supports his daughters. When Deiondra was going through a difficult pregnancy and personal problems, he was there for her. He even took time away from football before a Texas Tech game just to visit Deiondra and his grandchild. This shows how important his family is to him.

During that time, Deion posted on Instagram: “Lord, we thank you! Continue to bless and watch over @deiondrasanders & Baby Que. #CoachPrime,” and Carolyn Chambers shared the same post again, showing her support. Their relationship might have ended, but both of them stayed connected because of their kids and to make sure it stays the same for them.