Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife Hits Major Milestone at 55; Daughter Shares Heartwarming Moment

Even 28 years after their divorce, Deion Sanders’ first wife, Carolyne Chambers, remains a central figure in the family’s story. A major reason is the children of the family, a fact underscored when Carolyn hit a major athletic milestone at age 55, and her daughter was there to support her.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Chambers completed her Mardi Gras marathon. Deiondra took to social media to congratulate her mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congratulations, Mommy,” Deiondra wrote in the story she posted of Chambers’s run. “@carolyncsanders ran her first 5k! Finished first in her age group!”

While specific details about the marathon aren’t publicly available, it turns out that the race was based on people of her age group. The official Mardi Gras Marathon hasn’t been held for a few years now, but across the country, smaller “Mardi Gras”-themed races are being organized.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chambers is going to turn 55 on April 17, and running 5k at this age is no joke. After completing the race, she said she felt “awesome.” But it wasn’t just Deiondra present there, cheering for her mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Chambers also got the support of her only grandchild, Snow. He is the most adored Sanders member in the whole family, and you can understand why. Snow was right there in Grandma Chambers’ arms while she talked about her feelings after the win. The most hilarious moment came when it was Snow’s turn to show off his speed in front of the family and others.

They had an unofficial kids’ race where Snow participated. While the other kids ran faster than him, Grandma Chambers ran right alongside him, while his mother clapped and cheered for him. The two-year-old kept running on his little feet and giggled all the way through the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snow has been the favorite of the entire family since his birth. Even the new addition to the family, Karrueche Tran, has spent quality time with Snow and his mother. Chambers and Deion’s firstborn, Deiondra, has become Tran’s personal hype girl.

Deiondra Sanders’ praise for Karrueche Tran

Stepmom or no, Deiondra Sanders isn’t bitter towards her father’s partners. On January 31st, when Karrueche Tran posted a photo of her wearing a stunning one-piece jacket, with the caption “Galentine’s Girlies Night Out,” it was the comments section that turned the most heads.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ok, lil grandma! Looking like a young fine stepmama lol,” commented Deiondra.

Tran’s reply to the comment also drew attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you, my beautiful stepdaughter,” Tran wrote.

Is this the start of a new bond? And this duo has drawn attention before. Back in September, when Tran revealed that she is indeed dating Sanders, another adorable thing happened. During that same time, Tran was seen dancing with the youngest member of the Sanders clan, Snow.

But when it comes to favorites, it’s probably Carolyn Chambers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My mom plays Michael Jackson for Snow every day. Now he be tryna dance with his imaginary glove on lol,” Deiondra shared a funny update.