Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife in Stitches as Son Shilo Sanders Takes Sibling Rivalry Public

Shilo Sanders probably wasn’t expecting his food review to turn into a public confrontation, but that’s exactly what happened in West Palm Beach earlier this month. A man got in his face over his famous father, Deion Sanders, forcing Shilo to leave the restaurant and cut the video short. He later uploaded the footage to YouTube, but now his sister, Shelomi, is having a little fun at his expense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Shilo Sanders took to Instagram to share a screenshot of his text exchange with Shelomi. The conversation featured a hilarious sticker of Shilo trying to defuse the West Palm Beach incident, courtesy of his sister. Shilo, however, added a rather intriguing caption of his own.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is why Shelomi is ranked last,” said Shilo. Well, this back-and-forth between the siblings has Deion Sanders’ ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, laughing out loud, as she joined in by dropping a bunch of laughing emojis in the comments.

The sibling rivalry between Shelomi and Shilo Sanders goes back years, with neither ever missing an opportunity to get under the other’s skin. Their basketball feud dates back three years, when Shelomi defeated Shilo in a 1-on-1 matchup in Colorado.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two finally revisited that contest in May this year, when Shelomi showed up at Shilo’s Miami home alongside their mother, Pilar, to settle the score. But Shilo later claimed he had intentionally allowed his sister to win to boost her confidence.

Shelomi fired back with a diss video, insisting she could beat her brother in several other sports, including table tennis. That exchange of jabs set the stage for their latest back-and-forth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was getting warmed up. Damn, bro. That’s a foul. Are you serious?” Shelomi complained at one point during the game. “All right, bro. Come on, bro. First play. He reached across and basically hugged me. And you’re going to miss that first play?”

“And I’mma send this to your daddy and your mommy, who are watching right now. Don’t disrespect me. Don’t disrespect me,” Shilo said, taunting his little sister after scoring the third basket.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that was hardly the end of their sibling rivalry. The two have never missed an opportunity to take a dig at each other, and their July 25 appearance at a veterinarian’s office was no different.

Shilo and Shelomi, along with their mother, Pilar, were there for their dog’s surgery when an otherwise ordinary visit turned into another round of sibling banter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let’s take a picture over here. This isn’t going to be worth a lot of money one day,” the vet said while clicking a picture with Pilar. What was supposed to be a wholesome moment quickly took a different turn when Shilo stepped in to take a shot at his younger sister.

“Right, we’ve got to rely on Shelomi to make it to the WNBA,” Shilo said, poking fun at her on his YouTube channel on July 25. Shelomi wasted no time firing back: “We’ve got to rely on Shilo to make it to UFL.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether they’re trading playful jabs or taking their sibling rivalry a little too far, Shilo and Shelomi Sanders never seem to run out of reasons to poke fun at each other.

But beneath all the banter lies a bond that has stood the test of time. Shelomi has always had her brother’s back, including through the ups and downs of his NFL journey.