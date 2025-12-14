Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife Pilar Asks Favor From 294K Fans to Make Daughter Shelomi Happy

Even with Deion Sanders and Pilar living separate lives, Shelomi Sanders’ birthday still brought the family into the spotlight with Pilar making a public ask to her followers. The moment highlighted how milestones continue to bring the Sanders family together, even years after the split.

Shelomi Sanders, the youngest child of Coach Prime and Pilar, turns 22 today, and her mom has already expressed her love at the right time. Pilar posted her photo with Shedeur and Shelomi on Instagram and asked her 294K followers to tag her daughter to make her day memorable.

Pilar Sanders wrote on Instagram, “Plz tag @shelomisanders and bid her an EXUBERANT BIRTHDAY Today! 🎉🎉🎉 ❤️❤️❤️#happybirthday #shelomisanders #legendary #shilosanders #shedeursanders” and posted a story to express her love for her younger kid. To which, Shelomi Sanders replied, “Thank you mommmyyyy👹👹👹.”

The post also doubled as a reminder that, even years after Deion and Pilar’s split was finalized in June 2013, both parents continue to show up around their kids’ milestones sometimes loudly on social media, sometimes quietly behind the scenes. And while the birthday post was all love from Pilar’s side, it also brought back a recent, more lighthearted Deion-and-Shelomi moment that fans still talk about.

Shelomi Sanders demanded a car from Deion Sanders

Earlier this November, Shelomi shared a hilarious interaction with her dad, Deion Sanders. The Alabama A&M basketball guard is fond of cars; however, her TikTok feed was filled with car videos. Knowing that her dad is well aware of her whims, she sent a video of a BRUTE Jeeps over TikTok and told her followers, “I hope y’all are having a good day. I will be sending my dad TikToks of cars that I want all the time.”

However, Coach Prime gave her a hilarious reply, refusing Shelomi’s demand in style. Deion Sanders, on hearing her car demand, replied, “Now turn the phone upside down and read the last word.”

While turning the phone upside down, it read ‘No.’ Well, wasn’t he mischievously sly with it? And poor Shelomi! She wrote, “And this is what he replied with this morning😂😂😂😂😂😂 @deionsanders he wronged y’all 🤦🏽‍♀️.”

And this isn’t the first time Deion has responded to Shelomi’s milestones with something memorable. In her Alabama A&M debut, Shelomi scored 14 points with two steals and a rebound in a 96-50 win over Oakwood, and the moment prompted Coach Prime to gift her Blenders Eyewear products afterward. It wouldn’t be a shock if Coach Prime comes through with a surprise for Shelomi on her big day.