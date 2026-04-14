Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife Prevents Son Shilo From Listening to Father’s Music

Shilo Sanders’ music journey is deeply rooted in a family legacy of “multi-hyphenate” success, directly following the trail blazed by his father, Deion Sanders. The Colorado head coach famously blended sports and hip-hop culture in the 1990s, while Shilo officially entered this world of music with his 15-track debut album, Hate 2 Love, last January. But now, when the former Colorado safety goes to play his father’s track, his mother, Pilar Sanders, makes a surprising move.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Let’s listen to Deion Sanders’ album,” said Shilo during his Monday appearance on his vlog. “My mother just text me and said, ‘No, not Dion music’. All right, mother. I’ll play something else just for you. I don’t want to ruin your experience today. We’ll play songs from my new album.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of a serious family feud, Pilar’s quick text felt more like a mom playfully rolling her eyes. Deion’s 1994 Prime Time album is widely viewed as a cringey, humorous relic of the 1990s. Pilar clearly just wanted to save her ears from her ex-husband’s nasal rapping.

That doesn’t mean Coach Prime’s ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, doesn’t like Deion’s music. It may just be a casual approach to her son, as she has no mood to listen to the rap album Prime Time, released in 1994. Because her “support” for the coach’s music legacy is primarily expressed through her enthusiastic promotion of their children’s musical ventures, which mirror Deion’s original “Prime Time” crossover blueprint.

ADVERTISEMENT

But from another perspective, it may be an attempt to protect Shilo from facing any controversy that Deion Sanders once faced, and Pilar experienced firsthand, because at that time she was with Deion. Critics universally panned his 1994 debut album for what they described as “nasal rapping” and a “me-first attitude” that didn’t translate well from the field to the studio. But Spike Lee’s 1990 comment on Deion’s pop look became one of the hottest controversies of that era.

Lee had “called out Deion Sanders for being too cocky” because of those flashy jewels and larger-than-life persona. Then Deion made a diss track on Lee and those who humiliated the coach. ” Spike Lee dissing the Prime was ridiculous, for one, you haven’t met. But now you’re on the TV screen, tyna check me?” wrote Deion. “Next victim. Tiny Tim McCarver. Those silly comments you making never bothered me…I got two paychecks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And the battle between the two went on for a long. Although at that time, Pilar was on Deion’s side, she now doesn’t want Shilo associating with that aspect of Deion’s life because of the controversies it led to. Maybe that’s why she has this kind of approach. But whatever the reason, it reflects a playful moment, as Shilo accepted his mom’s advice with a smile.

Shilo took the veto in stride. Smiling for the camera, he happily pivoted to promoting his own recent work rather than dwelling on his dad’s vintage tracks. It was a brief, funny exchange that highlighted their close mother-son dynamic without any actual drama.

Even Pilar has been an outspoken and “enthusiastic” supporter of Shilo’s musical debut. She shared a screenshot of the project with the caption, “Finally!! I’m so proud of you, son!” She once highlighted the track “Great” because of a lyric mentioning his brother (“Shedeur is great”), using it to subtly acknowledge her own role in raising them.

Then, when Shilo jokingly claimed on social media that he used AI for some of his lyrics, Pilar chimed in with “humor and encouragement,” reinforcing her role as his “number-one fan.” However, the ex-Colorado player has been connected with music since childhood.

Shilo’s musical journey so far

Shilo developed his musicality early, notably as a pianist. He grew up playing a grand piano in his father’s house, a skill that continues to surprise fans and which Deion has proudly showcased on social media. Then, as a teenager, the former Colorado safety expressed on the family’s reality show, Deion’s Family Playbook, that while his father wanted him to be great at football, his “real passion” was music.

Following his release from the Buccaneers in late 2025, Shilo revealed he went straight home and recorded a “whole song” after a preseason ejection. Since then, he has actively considered music as one of his next primary career moves. Then, in 2025, he released his album with tracks like “Games,” “Fly,” “Change,” and more.

Shilo is also a producer, referred to as a “beat architect.” He created the beat for the song “Betty Crocker 2” on his brother Deion Jr.’s 2025 album, Red House. Not only music, but Deion Sanders’ middle son could build a career in the entertainment world.