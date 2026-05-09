Deion Sanders, Ex-Wife Put Differences Behind Them as Daughter Shelomi’s Life Update Brings Family Close

It’s not unusual to go to bed dressed for an upcoming occasion. The night before Alabama A&M’s graduation ceremony, Deion Sanders’ ex-wife, Pilar, gave everyone a glimpse of how seriously Shelomi Sanders was taking the moment. She posted a picture of her daughter asleep in her graduation attire with the caption, “Last night… My baby was serious and ready for today!”



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Graduation definitely excites the youngest Sanders kid, but seeing her parents close together may be the biggest excitement of all. Her latest Instagram story is proof. Shelomi captured her family from across the crowd. Deion Sanders Jr. was filming nearby, but she zoomed in on the background with Deion and Pilar side-by-side.

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“Look at how close I got them,” she captioned while adding the hashtags, “#familyreunion #together #doitforthekids #imthekid #sanders.”

And somehow, those hashtags said more than a polished statement ever could. It’s a daughter manifesting peace between her parents. Because somewhere in the crowd at her graduation ceremony, Deion Sanders and Pilar didn’t look like two exes maintaining distance in public. For once, they behaved like two parents whose daughter was graduating.

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Imago Mandatory Credits: Instagram/Shelomi Sanders

Deion and Pilar went through a highly publicized and bitter custody battle during their 2013 divorce. For years, they kept a visible space between them at family events, even sitting apart at Cleveland Browns games while supporting Shedeur Sanders.

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Things started shifting last April. The family gathered when Shelomi announced her transfer to Colorado State University Pueblo. The energy felt careful back then. But at this graduation, the warmth was real. They stopped acting like distant exes and stood together as proud parents.

Shelomi’s older brother, Shedeur Sanders, also showed up. Only one week earlier, the Browns QB walked across the stage at the University of Colorado after graduating with a sociology degree and a 3.9 GPA. Shelomi was there supporting him in Boulder. Now he’s here at Alabama A&M to support his little sister finishing her own journey. And he made sure to post about it.

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“Congrats @shelomisanders for graduating and also bringing the family together,” he wrote on Instagram.

Shelomi graduated while also acting as the family peacemaker. That’s not a small thing. But her achievement itself deserves real attention too. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Liberal Studies with a concentration in Sports Management, officially becoming another HBCU graduate in the Sanders family legacy. That alone should bring pride to Deion Sanders.

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Shelomi Sanders brings glory to Deion Sanders’ HBCU passion

For all the noise surrounding Deion Sanders over the years, one thing he has consistently pushed is visibility and pride surrounding HBCU culture. Before coming to Colorado, he spent three seasons coaching Jackson State, telling people that these HBCU institutions matter. Now his own daughter leaves Alabama A&M with a degree in hand.

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HBCU Gameday recognized it too, posting that Shelomi Sanders became the second HBCU graduate among Deion and Pilar Sanders’ children, following Shilo Sanders’ graduation from Jackson State in 2023. She began at Jackson State during the peak of the early Coach Prime era. Then she followed her father and brother to Colorado after the family moved to Boulder. But eventually, she returned to the HBCU world by transferring to Alabama A&M, where she spent the last two seasons continuing both basketball and academics.

Deion Sanders has spent years pushing for HBCU pride. Watching his youngest daughter close her Alabama A&M chapter with a diploma honors that legacy. Yet, the lasting image from the weekend remains a smiling daughter who finally got everyone she loves to stand on the same side.