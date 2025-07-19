Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife Pilar Finds Way Of Coping With Painful Separation From 3 Children

Pilar Sanders had been in the limelight not just as a model and actress but also as part of a high-profile love story with NFL star Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders. Their marriage was one that looked picture-perfect from the outside. But after 16 years of togetherness, the Sanders’ marriage crumbled in full view of the world.

What followed was messy: custody battles, legal drama, and bitter accusations that turned their heartbreak into headlines for all the wrong reasons. Deion initially gained full custody of their sons and shared custody over their daughter. But Pilar didn’t give in easily; she fought back, challenging the prenuptial agreement and navigating a prolonged legal battle that eventually saw her regain custody of Shedeur and Shelomi in 2017.

Now, years later, Pilar is using a different platform to express herself. Her recent Instagram reel, which was just a few seconds long, has left a lasting impression on her followers. In a cozy blue hoodie attire, filmed from what appears to be a bus, she lip-syncs to BUSSIN by Moneybagg Yo and Rob49. Fans were quick to connect the dots: all her kids are away from home now. The setting suggests she’s on the road visiting one of them. She’s quietly but meaningfully staying close to her children in her way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders)

The caption on the reel says, “Ppl: How’s the fam since everyone’s in a different state? Me:…” A subtle smile and a knowing nod speak volumes. Although she says nothing, through unwavering eyes, a mother’s love resounds louder than words ever could with every mile she travels for her children. Her support for her children, who now play college and pro sports in separate regions, is upfront and center.

Pilar’s three children are now spread across the country. Each forging their own path and excelling in their areas. Daughter Shelomi is thriving as a guard on Alabama A&M’s women’s basketball team. Eldest son Shilo, after going undrafted in April 2025, signed a three‑year, $2.96 million deal as a safety with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which was an impressive rebound that includes gifts and community outreach as signs of his drive. Youngest son Shedeur landed in the fifth round, 144th overall, with the Cleveland Browns and is currently in a quarterback competition, behind Joe Flacco and others.

United in support and shared ground in parenthood

Back in 2008, Deion & Pilar: PrimeTime Love hit the Oxygen network, offering fans a glimpse into their glamorous life with beautiful kids and a seemingly unshakable bond. But behind the scenes, things weren’t nearly as picture-perfect. Just three years after the show aired, Deion filed for divorce in 2011.

The proceedings quickly turned bitter. Pilar painted Coach Prime as controlling. On the other side, Deion wasn’t holding back either; he described Pilar’s legal battles as rooted in “greed.” It took two years to officially end the marriage in 2013, but the emotional fallout? That stayed with them much longer. Despite past courtroom clashes, both parents remained involved in their children’s lives. Deion coached Shedeur and Shilo at Jackson State and Colorado. Pilar, meanwhile, is focused on a supportive but quieter public presence, reclaiming her place in her children’s lives through her unwavering presence and support at the games.

Despite their differences, one thing Coach Prime and Pilar undeniably share is an unwavering commitment to their children’s success, no matter the distance, no matter the past.