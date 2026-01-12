Deion Sanders Expects Travis Hunter-Like Fortunes for Protégé About to Join Notre Dame

Notre Dame has finally landed its first transfer portal commit of the season, adding a talented and experienced corner from Colorado. The pickup strengthens a secondary hit by key departures, with the addition of a high-caliber player ready to develop under DB coach Mike Mickens. In fact, the player in question is so highly regarded that Deion Sanders has already vouched for his NFL potential as his protégé.

DJ McKinney, a defensive back from Colorado, has officially committed to Notre Dame. The Colleyville, Texas, native is a proven playmaker with experience on some of college football’s biggest stages. McKinney has often flown under the radar next to stars like Travis Hunter, but Sanders says that perspective misses the point entirely.

“It’s overshadowed to y’all, not to us. You guys don’t mention it, but we mentioned them every minute, every moment we can,” Deion said. In 2024 alone with Colorado, he played 887 snaps, including 483 in coverage, allowed just 31 receptions on 71 targets, and tallied eight passes defended and three interceptions while sharing the field with Hunter.

In 2025, McKinney stepped into the role of CB1 for Colorado, and he openly credited Travis Hunter’s work ethic for shaping his own approach.

“Most definitely it’s fueled me,” McKinney said. “Seeing him win the Heisman… it meant a lot to all of us. It showed you if you work for it, you can get it.”

Sanders says there’s no question about him, “DJ is long. [He] competes. I don’t know if he’s maybe given up one or two passes on the season… The kid can flat-out play the game. He practiced with the same tempo, the same level of consistency.”

Now at Notre Dame, McKinney is stepping into a program that could see him flourish even further. Deion doesn’t hold back when discussing his NFL potential, “He’s the first-round pick to me, maybe not this year, but next year for sure. And I know if he has any aspirations of going into the draft, he wants to be a first-rounder. That’s why I’m saying that. And I think the guy has all the qualifications to be a first-round pick.”

With McKinney in the mix, Notre Dame is adding an already proven star who is all set to make his mark in South Bend.

Notre Dame goes big in the transfer portal

It’s been a big Monday for Notre Dame with a lot of portal activity that could reshape the Irish roster for 2026 and beyond. The Fighting Irish added four massive talents in a single morning. It all started with DJ McKinney, followed by three more key players joining the roster: Jayden Sanders from Michigan, Ohio State WR Quincy Porter, and Alabama edge rusher Keon Keeley. Marcus Freeman and the Irish staff made a strong statement on Monday, ending a long drought at the portal.

Jayden Sanders gives the Irish another boost in the secondary. He played 13 games at Michigan as a true freshman, racking up 23 tackles and allowing just one pass over 20 yards. He’s a four-star talent who now joins a backfield that already features McKinney, adding experience and versatility to a unit that has seen several key departures.

On the offensive and defensive lines, Porter and Keeley provide long-term potential. Porter, a 6-foot-4 former five-star from Ohio State, had limited opportunities in Columbus. He recorded four catches for 59 yards, but his speed and four years of remaining eligibility make him a rare vertical threat for QB CJ Carr.

Keeley spent the past season with Alabama, recording 13 tackles and three sacks. He brings pass-rushing experience and physicality to a defensive front in need of proven talent. With these four portal additions in place, Notre Dame is building a roster ready to compete for the CFP 2026.