Deion Sanders Faces Biggest Transfer Concern as CU WR Transfer Names Two Big 12 Giants as Likely Suitors

Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffs keep taking hits after a disappointing 3-9 season. They are already losing 30 players to the transfer portal, including top players like defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain and safety Tawfiq Byard. But what makes it worse is that even wide receiver Omarion Miller joined them and is also making visits to two Big 12 giants.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Colorado standout transfer WR Omarion Miller has locked in two visits, his agent tells @On3Sports. He’ll be at Arizona State today and tomorrow, and Texas Tech the 5th-6th,” recruiting analyst Hayes Fawcett said on X.

He is the fourth-highest-ranked transfer from the Big 12, behind former Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby. And what makes matters worse is that he is one of the highest-ranked players leaving Colorado. And losing him means quarterback Julian Lewis is left without one of his biggest weapons heading into his redshirt freshman season.

ADVERTISEMENT



But can we blame Miller for his move? After facing a massive uncertainty in the QB position with three QBs: Kaidon Salter, Ryan Staub, and Lewis, uncertainty might have pushed his limits. Despite that, he averaged 18 yards per catch and led Colorado in all three receiving categories in the 2025 season. Even ESPN analyst Steve Muench couldn’t stop his praise for him.

“His speed makes him a threat to take the top off the coverage and pull away after the catch. He tracks and adjusts to the deep ball well,” Muench said. “He dropped too many passes in 2025, but he can pluck the ball out of the air, and he’s strong enough to come down with some 50-50 balls.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Omarion Miller’s interest in Arizona State makes sense, as they are one of the top teams looking to stabilize their wide receiver position. After Kris Hutson and Javin Whatley, their two leading receivers, get over their eligibility, they need more experienced players on their team. They sure have young talent like Tre Spivey, Chris Hunter, and Luke Wysong, but Miller can bring in immediate impact.

The same is the case for Texas Tech, as they return just Coy Eakin from their starting receiver trio, losing Reggie Virgil and Caleb Douglas. So, the Red Raiders, too, need a reliable hand for their quarterback. Both teams have shown consistency over time under head coaches Joey McGuire and Kenny Dillingham. Entering the playoffs and getting national recognition is something that the Buffs still need to do under Deion Sanders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, Miller also needs a team that has their QB position figured out, and with Behren Morton and Sam Leavitt entering the portal, teams will need to add reliable players into the team. So, let’s wait and see if this visit makes any impact on him or not. While Deion Sanders makes his portal moves.

Deion Sanders eyeing a major transfer portal target

Deion Sanders lost one of his top wide receivers to the portal, but he is making sure he adds key players to his team. Former Bowling Green linebacker Gideon Lampron is set to visit the Colorado Buffaloes this weekend as he is looking for a new destination. As per his NIL agent Brian Doneghy, Lampron will be in Boulder on Sunday and Monday to meet Sanders and staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

His resume makes him a perfect fit for the Buffs. Lampron transferred to Bowling Green after spending his first three college seasons at Dayton and gained immediate recognition. He started in 12 games in the 2025 season, recording 119 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles, and also earned his first team All-MAC honors.

Now, that breakout season is drawing him interest from major programs like TCU, Virginia, UCF, Louisville, Pitt, Houston, and Oklahoma. For now, he is taking visits to Colorado, UCF, and Oklahoma. He might also head back to Bowling Green, but Lampron is also not ignoring the opportunity lining up for him.

“I just have to be open and see what comes,” Lampron said to The Morning Journal. “BGSU is not off the table. I honestly do not want to leave, but if I get a good offer at a school that I never imagined would have come to me, I might have to take it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With that, if Lampron joins Deion Sanders’ team, he can transition well under coach Chris Marve. After losing key players like Mantrez Walker, Shaun Myers, and Reginald Hughes to the portal, getting an experienced player is very important for the Buffs. Now, let’s wait and see if they can get any benefit from this visit or not!