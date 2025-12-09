Deion Sanders Faces Fresh Attacks From Old Family Rivals Who Once Went After Shedeur

The feud between the Sanders and Norvell families has flared up again, and this time, it’s Jay Norvell’s son leading the charge. After Colorado wrapped a frustrating 3-9 season, Jaden Norvell jumped online to take a direct swipe at Deion Sanders’ record, comparing Coach Prime’s 16-21 mark to his father’s final tally at Colorado State. His posts quickly reignited a rivalry that already had a long, messy history.

“Way different culture, buddy. See what I’m talking about? They don’t want the culture,” Jaden said in one of his IG stories.

On Instagram, Jaden highlighted how “close” the two records are, pointing out that Sanders remains in charge at Colorado despite the struggles. Only after the new shots sparked attention did the timeline start to make sense because this feud has been simmering for years.

Back in October, after leading a 2-5 season, Colorado State decided to part ways with coach Jay Norvell. Norvell finished his tenure with a disappointing 18-26 record, with a 13-13 mark in the Mountain West Conference. His IG story made it a little too apparent that Sanders is still at Colorado despite posting a similar losing record. Is it just family bias, or has Sanders truly earned his spot?

Well, sure, Deion Sanders had a rough season this year, but let’s not forget he’s the same person who took his team to a 9-4 record and led them to a bowl game for the first time since 2020 last year. With that, he also developed a dual-threat athlete, Travis Hunter, who won the Heisman Trophy under him and also went second overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. And all this in just two years of time span. So, showing trust in him makes sense.

But this isn’t the first time Jay Norvell’s family has taken digs at Deion Sanders and his team. Back in 2023, Norvell’s wife, Kim Norvell, posted a tweet on Shedeur Sanders’s behavior after their 43-35 overtime win, which later got deleted. Shedeur has this thing of making a postgame gesture after the win, pointing at the opposite team and showing off his watch, which symbolizes “it’s time.”

And he did the same against Norvell after the game. Later, Kim reacted to the video clip from the documentary series Coach Prime, making a harsh tweet.

“Shadeur [sic] acted like a B when Jay turned his back to his dad and held up his watch,” Kim said.

Despite the ongoing jabs from the Norvell family, Deion Sanders chose not to dwell on the past. He addressed the feud calmly after Colorado’s 28-9 win over CSU last year.

“I had the honor and the pleasure at the Big 12 meetings to meet his wife; she’s delightful,” Sanders said. “I’m not looking for an apology; I just met her. She was delightful… I don’t judge people based off what they say when they’re emotional. I can’t do that, man. My heart ain’t built like that. When you show me who you are, I gotta believe you.”

But only if Jaden knows how to stop with Deion Sanders; he is not leaving his former team either.

Jaden Norvell takes a shot at his former team

Well, Jaden Norvell didn’t just stop at Deion Sanders; he even threw jabs against his father’s former team, CSU. As he used to serve as a student assistant for Jay, he went on taking out his frustration on OC Grant Chestnut for not using his “concepts” in the plays, and that was the reason for the loss, not his father.

“CSU is no longer relevant. The U is canceled. It’s not popping to come here anymore. I know I’ll put y’all in front of the map in front of 10 million representatives, and make it cool. It’s not cool to come here. They don’t care about the culture. Just wanna drink beer and lose games, man, trust me,” Jaden said on Instagram. “Unless you’re just a mediocre Big Sky-type player, then yeah, it’s perfect snow and bad football lol.”

On top of it, he also highlighted how the program didn’t allow him to continue as a student assistant after his father. And to further stop his involvement, Colorado State interim coach Tyson Summers took all of his ideas and didn’t let him call the plays. But despite all the chaos, he finally found stability.

“Got my first Division One and Division Two interviews today; first up, University of Virginia,” Norvell said on IG.

For now, Jaden’s jab didn’t impact Deion Sanders for a bit, but another disappointing season can put him on that line.