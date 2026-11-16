Deion Sanders Faces Fresh Legal Trouble as Son’s $12M Creditor Plans to Revive Defamation Lawsuit

A fight that started over a cellphone in a school gym more than 10 years ago still won’t go away. As of November 16, John Darjean, the former security guard who holds an $11.89 million default judgment against Deion Sanders’ son Shilo, says he plans to bring a lawsuit back to life, this time aimed at Deion himself.

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“Deion’s lies hurt me as much as Shilo’s fists,” Darjean told Dallas-Fort Worth‘s Richie Whitt last week. “I want to make damn sure Deion doesn’t escape accountability for ruining my life, either.”

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Darjean first sued the Colorado head coach in 2016 following the altercation at school. A year later, in 2017, Darjean sued him again separately for defamation. In 2016, Judge Aiesha Redmond removed Deion from the civil case. Because the dismissal was “without prejudice,” though, Darjean can file it again, and he now plans to do just that. He says Deion’s public comments about the incident ruined his reputation.

In his telling, the NAACP and Allstate took back his humanitarian awards, and donors left his youth baseball program, which served 400 children. Deion sees it differently and has said Darjean attacked Shilo, that Darjean wants money, and that the injuries may not be what he claims.

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Darjean says that in September 2015 he tried to take Shilo’s phone at Deion’s request, and the 15-year-old elbowed him and punched him twice. His neck was broken; he has had seven surgeries, and he is permanently disabled. The case does involve evidence, but hard proof is limited.

Two grainy clips show the start and the end but not the fight, and a school IT worker reportedly deleted other camera angles. Darjean also claims Deion sent TMZ a cropped video.

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A court gave Darjean a nearly $12 million default judgment against Shilo in 2022, after Shilo didn’t show up for the civil trial. Darjean says he hasn’t collected anything.

Shilo filed for bankruptcy in October 2023 to erase the debt, and Darjean is fighting it. He argues that bankruptcy can’t protect someone who hurt another person on purpose. With 11 years of interest, he is chasing about $13.5 million, an estimate from this summer.

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The Denver trial began in August, and Judge Michael E. Romero has to decide whether Shilo acted in self-defense or meant to cause harm. The trial ran five days, with 11 witnesses, 48 exhibits, and physical reenactments. Darjean collapsed and was taken to the hospital, so he missed the last day. Romero acknowledged the case wasn’t easy.

“These cases are tough. They’re very, very tough and very difficult. Highly emotional,” Romero said in September.

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Shilo’s lawyer, Victor Vital, leaned on the missing video. Darjean says the attack took six to eight seconds, and Vital argued the gaps point to something shorter.

“What we can’t see is only four seconds,” Vital said.

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Darjean’s lawyer, Ori Raphael, said Shilo’s testimony was inconsistent and that his choices before the punches showed intent, noting Shilo said he would use the same force again.

On November 9, Raphael filed a 53-page closing brief. “The evidence is not close,” Raphael argued.

November 16 was the original deadline for those final filings, but transcript delays pushed it back. Vital’s closing is now due December 10, and Darjean’s reply is due December 21. Romero is expected to rule in early 2027.

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Deion was subpoenaed to testify at the trial, and his attorney, Harvey Steinberg, tried to have the subpoena thrown out because of Colorado’s football schedule. In the end, Deion didn’t have to testify. On September 3, he was excused because his testimony was no longer needed, and Darjean’s attorney agreed with that decision.

For now, the bankruptcy ruling will decide whether Shilo’s debt survives. Whether Deion ends up in court himself depends on what Darjean files next.