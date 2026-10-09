Deion Sanders Faces Harsh Accountability Warning From Colorado Great for Spewing QB Blames: “Dereliction of Coaching Duty”

Deion Sanders pointed at his quarterback after Colorado’s latest loss. Chad Brown pointed right back at him. The former Buffaloes great called out Coach Prime’s post-game comments and said throwing a new player into the fire is a failure of leadership. So the question now sits right on Sanders: how do you blame the guy you threw in?

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“That’s dereliction of coaching duty, in my mind, a dereliction of coaching duty,” said Chad Brown on 92.5 FM, Denver’s Altitude Sports Radio, on October 8. “You are the coach. It falls on you, especially if you have said things like, ‘I handpicked every player on this roster.’ So if you are the coach who’s handpicked these players, and they don’t perform up to expectations, unfortunately I think that’s some place where you should take accountability.”

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Coach Prime had plenty to be frustrated about after Colorado’s 29-7 loss to Texas Tech. The Buffaloes went into halftime with a 7-3 lead, but the game unraveled after the break. Four turnovers handed Texas Tech control, exposing a Colorado offense that could not keep pace. Sanders had already benched former starter Julian Lewis in favor of Isaac Wilson, who delivered an uneven performance.

He started strong in the beginning with an 8 yard TD to Joseph Williams, but Colorado did not score again for the remainder of the game. He threw for 290 yards, but what made his performance iffy was the three interceptions. One of these interceptions eventually turned into a pick-six for Texas Tech.

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They even missed 2 field goals that could have helped them put some points on the board. However, by the end of the night, they only had 7 points, which riled up Coach Prime. During the post-game conference, he pointed fingers at the offense for being horrible.

“We’ve been horrible. Can’t sugarcoat it. You know what is wrong with the offense. Just say it,” Sanders said, seemingly hinting at his team’s quarterback issues.”

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These comments have just made Coach Prime susceptible to a lot of criticism from fans and alums. It’s not that Sanders is not a great coach, but from Brown’s perspective, he should hold himself accountable rather than simply pointing fingers at his players. If we dig a bit deeper, the program and its culture are in utter chaos.

Coach Prime began experimenting with quarterbacks after Lewis failed to meet his expectations and benched him against Texas Tech. Coach Prime heavily pursued Lewis during his recruitment. After he confirmed his commitment to Boulder, many believed Coach Prime made his best decision since Shedeur left the program for the NFL.

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Even Sanders was very excited to have him on board, but as the season progressed, he lost faith in him and eventually benched him. When he turned to Wilson to take the spot of QB1 again, he was very sure that this was what they needed to make a comeback.

However, when they lost again, the blame was back on the players. When your starting and backup QB are both not able to give a good performance, the reason could be how they are being developed in the program. Despite that, he decided to fire three of his players during the season. The staff has also been changed a few times now, so CU is still lacking stability as a program.

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Coach Prime isn’t the only HC who is facing QB or offense issues this season. Even the Arizona State Sun Devils have had a very rocky season, but rather than pointing fingers, head coach Kenny Dillingham took extreme accountability for the team’s performance.

“I am letting our football team down. I am not maximizing the team that we have,” Dillingham said on Heavy after their blowout 55-19 loss to Baylor. This sort of accountability is what Brown wants from Sanders.

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“I did not think that presser after the last game against Texas Tech was him taking accountability at all,” Brown added. “So very disappointing, and particularly from a college standpoint, you’re not looking to blame the kids. You as a coach have to take that responsibility there. That’s got to be on your shoulders. It was very ugly and unfortunate for me. Hopefully at the next press availability, there’s a far more accountable tone from Coach Prime.”

With Colorado’s quarterback switch failing to deliver results, Sanders faces growing questions about his leadership and player development. Brown’s criticism now puts the focus back on Coach Prime.