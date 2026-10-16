Deion Sanders’ Family Accused of Never Being Satisfied as Shedeur Sanders Change Sparks Fresh Questions

Shedeur Sanders has been patient on the sidelines, but how long can that last when all he wants is a chance to prove himself? With questions growing over his future in Cleveland, the young QB’s move to hire an agent has sparked fresh debate over whether he’s ready to settle for a backup role or push for a change. However, this situation also lands criticism on Deion Sanders’ family for never being satisfied enough.

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“His brother Shilo. He didn’t have an agent during the 2025 draft either,” Mike Florio said during the Pro Football Talk podcast on October 15. “And the moment he went undrafted, he hired an agent, and he got a spot with a team. We have a history within the family, the immediate family: you hire an agent when you need one. Shedeur Sanders doesn’t need an agent now if the goal is to get a trade in the offseason.”

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“He only needs one now, when we are four weeks removed from the trade deadline, if you want to be traded. I’ve got to think that even though Shedeur has said all the right things, he’s got to believe I should be playing. And if you’re not going to play me, there are other teams out there where I could play, or I’d rather be the backup there.”

After entering the NFL without any representation, Shedeur signed with Adie von Gontard of Young Money APAA Sports. This also meant that Coach Prime got fired again by his second son. This automatically raised questions about the talks of him being traded and whether he got tired of being Deshaun Watson’s backup in Cleveland Browns.

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The former Colorado QB saw significant action during his rookie campaign. He had 7 starts under his belt while throwing for 1,400 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. However, this season has been a little slow for him after he lost the starting QB position to Watson. So far, he has only snapped once this season, which might not be enough for him.

But Mary Kay Cabot confirmed that Cleveland does not plan on trading their young QB right now. “I know that the Browns don’t want to trade him. He’s next in line, next man up. And they always need at least two quarterbacks a year,” Cabot said.

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“I don’t know if you would want to go ask for a trade when you’re one play away from getting in the game for the Cleveland Browns. Just because he hires representation doesn’t mean that’s what he’s trying to do. I just don’t think he’d ask for a trade right now when he’ll have an opportunity to play,” he added.



The timing of hiring an agent mid-season is what made Florio believe that when things don’t go according to their plan, they hire help to make it happen. To prove his point, Florio cited Shedeur’s brother Shilo’s 2025 draft experience. After going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, he effectively “fired” his father as his representative.

He hired legendary NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus of Rosenhaus Sports to take over his professional football representation. It panned out for him as Drew landed him a contract as an undrafted player, and Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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Florio was also backed up on Sanders never being content by his co-host Chris Simms. “Shedeur’s not going to be content,” Simms said on the podcast. “It doesn’t seem like the Sanders family is going to be content, and they’re going to be aggressive. If they feel like he should be playing, then he should be playing. Then he’s going to make some moves and try to play somewhere.”



