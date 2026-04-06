Deion Sanders’ Family Friend Issues Fernando Mendoza Warning After Raiders’ $20M Move

Indiana’s 16-0 run shot Fernando Mendoza up in the NFL board as the projected No. 1 pick. A well-deserved recognition for a national champion who’s also the Heisman winner. But not everyone is convinced. One voice from Deion Sanders’ inner circle is skeptical. What’s more interesting is that it’s the same person who hyped the former Hoosiers QB after their title win.

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“I think he’s nice,” 5x Grammy Award winning rapper Lil Wayne said of Fernando Mendoza during a sit-down with Not Just Football. “I think he’s nice. But I also just want people to remember though. Let’s not forget that’s Curt Cignetti. Last season it was Curt Cignetti still doing what he doing… What Mendoza was doing last year? Yeah. I don’t know what he was doing. I’m sorry, actually. Just don’t put them eggs in a basket that fast. That’s all I’m saying.”

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Call that perspective because it’s not hate. Lil Wayne has been vocal in his support for both Curt Cignetti and Fernando Mendoza back in January when he celebrated Indiana’s national title victory.

“[Cignetti] a gangsta out there,” he said. “They can change the Heisman trophy to Mendoza stretching across the goal line.”

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Which Prospects should OSU target next? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick.



Fernando Mendoza earned every bit of the praise that came his way after the perfect season. He led Indiana to a 13-0 regular season, picked up the 2025 Heisman, and then delivered the defining moment of the title game with a fourth-quarter touchdown dive that sealed a 27-21 win over Miami. But you also can’t ignore Lil Wayne’s credit to the head coach.

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When Curt Cignetti first took over a 3-9 program, he delivered one of the boldest statements a coach can ever make. “Google me,” he said. “I win.” Sure enough, he turned Indiana into an 11-win team in his first season. Then, he followed it up with an undefeated national championship run. He lived up to his claims. That’s why Lil Wayne’s take isn’t surprising. How much of Fernando Mendoza’s greatness is his and how much comes from the head coach?

A college football QB can rise in perfect systems surrounded by elite structure and culture. But when they hit the NFL, none of that is guaranteed and it becomes a fast-paced environment. Fans just need to hope he won’t turn into a cautionary Johnny Manziel tale, a former Heisman and first round pick who never found his footing in the NFL.

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Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman was locked in before the postseason, but that championship run amplified everything. Fans aren’t going to forget the image of him diving into the end zone. But here’s where things go from college fairytale to NFL reality.

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What does the Raiders’ $20M move mean for Fernando Mendoza?

The Las Vegas Raiders made a statement by bringing in Kirk Cousins on a deal worth $20 million guaranteed for 2026. The contract comes with long-term upside that could stretch deep into nine figures. This means they’re still expected to take Fernando Mendoza with their No. 1 overall pick. But they’re also making sure that they’re not rushing him.

New head coach Klint Kubiak provided clarity saying his ideal situation would not involve a rookie starting immediately. Even Aaron Rodgers sat and learned before taking over. The Raiders brought in a veteran for Mendoza to learn, watch, and develop as a franchise player. And Cousins, at 37, represents stability after years of facing NFL defenses.

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Maybe Lil Wayne is speaking in terms of Fernando Mendoza making an immediate start as the No. 1 overall pick. But the Raiders have been preparing for this because if the QB really is the one, sitting a year will only sharpen him. Still, from unknown to undefeated, his story is incredible. But the next chapter is where the truth lives.