Deion Sanders & Family Offer Support for Colorado WR Turning to God After Major Injury

Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes is a program that’s built just as much on faith as on grit, determinantion and hard work. After a 3-win season in 2025, the Buffs needed veterans more than ever. And they got them as QB Julian Lewis, RB Micah Welch, TE Zach Atkins, and return specialist Quentin Gibson returned. But amid this positive news, Colorado Buffaloes’ ace WR suffered a major injury and underwent surgery. Now, Coach Prime and his son are boosting the WR’s morale as he recovers after the WR pleaded to God for help.

“Mannn, thank you, Jesus, 🙏🏽. Have done nothing but bless and take care of me, anything is possible with my lord and savior,” Buffs returning WR Joseph ‘Jojo’ Williams wrote on X. In no time, Coach Prime took notice and sent encouraging words, replying to Williams’ post. “Amen! Proud of u,” Sanders wrote. Deion Sanders’ eldest son also replied to Williams’ post and commended him for his faith in God. “God is the GREATEST,” wrote Deion Jr.

Williams came to the Colorado Buffaloes in the 2025 season after a season with Tulsa. During the time, he accumulated 588 yards at a stellar average of 19.6 yards per reception. Colorado took notice, and despite the injury setback last year, Williams accumulated 489 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Things were looking great. And after putting in a 128-yard performance against Iowa State, he went to the penultimate ASU game. But Joseph suffered an undisclosed injury and didn’t make it to the final game of the season.

Soon after, the Arlington, Texas native underwent surgery, and he shared the news in a video with his mother on Instagram. “So thankful for the prayers, calls, and texts,” Williams’ mother said in the video. “He was still pretty loopy in this video, but doing great and in amazing spirits! Coach called to check on him, and Joseph said, ‘Coach, I’m ready to run some routes!'” Joseph also sent a message to CU fans in the video, thanking everyone for their support, and ended the video by saying, “God bless.”

Williams was a 3-star recruit in his high school recruiting, ranked 1,305th overall. He didn’t get any offers as he started his senior year. But that changed when he changed his role. “In high school, going into my senior year, I had no offers, and I played quarterback,” Williams said. “So, I made the switch to receiver and safety. I had a really good [senior] year at receiver and safety, so then I had a bunch of offers.”

After WR Omarion Miller transferred to ASU, Joseph’s health is paramount more than ever. Apart from Miller, WRs like Isaih Hardge transferred to Tennessee, and Terrell Timmons Jr went to Memphis. Never mind, the team also lost WR Dre’lon Miller as he switched camps to Baylor. In all, for Deion Sanders, Joseph is a crucial piece in his 2026 hopes as he finished second on the team in receptions (37) last year. It’s up to Sanders and his coaches now to help him reach his potential.

Deion Sanders has embedded his faith into the Buffs’ culture

Ever since arriving in Colorado, Coach Prime has consistently incorporated faith in his leadership style, team interactions, and program culture. Sanders consistently uses quotes from the Bible to rally players and often sounds like a preacher in his team talks, invoking faith. In 2023, the 58-year-old even directed his staff member to lead a Christian prayer before a team meeting. In another instance, after winning the Baylor game in 2024, he invited Pastor E. Dewey Smith to address the locker room in congregation style.

Sanders’ faith-based elements in his program quickly seep into players and bolster players’ belief in God. That often translates to a deeper, personal bond with some of his players. As was evident by his praise for Williams after the WR’s Iowa State performance last year. “Joseph has been doing his thing. We’ve got to get it to him. That’s it, straight up. We got to get it to him,” Coach Prime said. ” Joseph is a dawg, man. He’s a dawg where he played a year ago, and we’re happy to get him, and I’ve known him for years, his family for years, so I’m glad he chose us.”

While invoking faith and addressing quotes from the Bible might help instill motivation, Deion Sanders’ acts have come under scrutiny by FFRF (Freedom From Religion Foundation), which wrote a letter in 2024 accusing Sanders of “entangling” Colorado with religion. Nevertheless, faith has helped Coach Prime survive his cancer battle and also helped him navigate the low points in his life. He has remained firm in his belief, and so is the culture at Colorado for now. Will all of it finally lead to on-field redemption?