Deion Sanders Finally Comes to Terms as Colorado Mass Exodus Sees No End

Essentials Inside The Story Deion Sanders sends heartfelt messages

Departing player appreciates the sentiment

Tough times for Coach Prime

The revolving door on Deion Sanders’ Colorado roster continues to spin, and Coach Prime’s latest response suggests a shift from defiance to acceptance. Adding to the growing list of portal losses for the Buffs, last week, wide receiver Gavin Marsh, with three years of eligibility remaining, announced his portal move. Yet, Deion Sanders responded with a touch of class.

“Love ya, my man, and I can’t wait to see what God has for you,” wrote Deion on X on Thursday. “Great young man always worked hard fought through injuries and worked your b— off and didn’t appear on any negative list. God bless you, Gavin. I’m proud of you.”

While offering praise and encouragement for Marsh shows Deion’s care for his players, the long pause speaks volumes. Marsh announced on December 9 that he was entering the transfer portal, and today Deion broke his silence.

Marsh also replied to the same comment by stating, “Much love, coach! You’ve been an inspiration and made me a better man in every way. Thank you for everything.”

Becoming a well-wisher even when a player leaves your program highlights the culture Coach Prime has built in Boulder, and that attitude could attract the attention of future transfer talents.

However, in the era of NIL, when stronger programs can offer talented players with remaining eligibility more money, coaches must face this reality. Despite that, Deion’s words seem to have a positive impact on recruiting as the transfer portal window approaches.

Still, Marsh’s transfer portal move didn’t come without reason. As a walk-on, he didn’t see much playing time at Colorado, appearing in only two games during the season. As a walk-on, he saw limited playing time, appearing in only two games and recording no action in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

He had a great time with Marquette Senior High School before arriving in Colorado. In two seasons, Marsh had 104 receptions for 2,271 yards and 27 TDs in 23 games. Likewise, in his senior season, he recorded 62 receptions for 1,284 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, helping lead them to a 10-2 record.

However, he was unable to replicate that production with the Buffaloes. Now, with a fresh start, Marsh is seeking a program that better fits his athletic goals.

“Will make any and every play DMs are open!!” he wrote, referring to his availability to other teams interested in his skills.

While the tools are there and NIL opportunities can offer more, Deion Sanders and Colorado face a harsh reality as their talent floods the transfer portal. Surely, losing Marsh could sting, but the growing list shows a mass exodus with no end in sight.

Top talents leaving Deion Sanders’ Colorado

Although the portal will open on January 2, Deion Sanders already faces a huge portal loss. On Thursday, 310-pound offensive tackle Carde Smith announced he was leaving, joining a growing exodus that includes WR Omarion Miller, safety Tawfiq Byard, TJ Branch, CB Noah King, and DL Brandon Davis-Swain.

While seven Buffs have already signaled plans to enter the transfer portal in January, Colorado’s rebuild under Coach Prime is being tested in real-time. The departures cut deep.

Byard, a defensive anchor with 140 tackles and two interceptions over the past two seasons, leaves a gaping hole in the secondary, while Miller, the offense’s most consistent playmaker with 45 receptions for 808 yards, follows him out the door. Now, recruiting struggles only add to the concern.

Colorado’s early 2026 cycle produced 13 commitments, with 12 signed, providing a minimal cushion for a roster that has been hemorrhaging talent. But in the era of the transfer portal, retention is just as critical as acquisition, and Colorado is losing both.

What was once a tactical use of the portal is now an unraveling roster, and the upcoming window will reveal if Sanders can stop the bleeding.