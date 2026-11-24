Colorado’s season is over, but Deion Sanders has a family reason to celebrate. The Buffaloes’ loss to Cincinnati knocked them out of bowl contention, leaving Sanders facing more questions about his future in Boulder. Amid the noise surrounding his job, his younger daughter, Shelomi, has given him something to be proud of. The CSU Pueblo guard was named the Player of the Week, giving her father something to celebrate during a difficult stretch.

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Shelomi Sanders is playing her final season of college basketball at CSU Pueblo. The ThunderWolves are her fourth stop, following stints at Jackson State, Colorado, and Alabama A&M, where she logged just 92 minutes across 15 games last season. Now competing in Division II’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, she joined the Pueblo team that finished 13-15 under head coach Tommie Johnson and was looking for a bigger role.

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“Proud Dad Bossy,” Sanders posted on Instagram with a graphic naming Shelomi as the ‘Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference player of the week. “I’m also proud of your teammates and the wonderful coaching staff u have. #Dad.”

The ThunderWolves opened the season against two Lone Star Conference teams, and the school named her one of its Pack Student-Athletes of the Week after that debut weekend. She also shared a post on November 17 about living with type 1 diabetes since she was 13.

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Sanders initially pushed back when she left Colorado for Alabama A&M in 2024, calling the move “stupid” because she entered the portal without a destination lined up. Still, he’s ultimately stayed in her corner through four stops and a lot of bench time.

Sanders scored 10 points against Lubbock Christian in her first game for the Pack. Then, she had 13 on 5-of-13 shooting against No. 24 UT Tyler, with three rebounds, an assist, and a steal, doing most of it in the second half. She totaled 23 points in two games. Her career scoring at Alabama A&M was 48 points total.

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Before her debut at CSU Pueblo, she had never started a single college game or scored in double figures against an NCAA opponent. Dropping 23 points in her first two games with the ThunderWolves finally broke a four-year pattern of sitting on the sidelines.

However, her dad’s own team has had no such week. After the 35-28 loss, Sanders didn’t dodge it.

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“We just have no true consistency,” Sanders said after the loss. “We don’t know at this point how we’re going to show up. Like, is the offense going to show up? The defense going to show up? Special teams, all-inclusive. That’s the thing. We all showed up last week, and you saw the results. We didn’t all show up this week.”

He further added that it was on him to find consistency for the program after the disappointing season. “That’s on me,” Sanders said. “That’s on me. I got to make that happen. That’s on me.”

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Colorado is 4-7, 2-6 in the Big 12, and that’s the third losing season in four years. The Buffs went 9-4 in 2024 with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, then 3-9 last year. They beat No. 14 Houston 42-32 the week before, then turned it over four times at Cincinnati, three of them Isaac Wilson interceptions.

The last one came on fourth-and-3 in the final minute. Sanders is 20-28 overall, 3-15 in his last 18 Big 12 games, and Colorado is 1-10 on the road in the past two seasons, with his buyout roughly being $25M.

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No decision on Sanders is expected before Saturday’s finale against UCF. A win won’t fix the season, but it would give Sanders and his players something to carry into whatever comes next. Shelomi’s season is just getting started, and for now, that’s the part of the week Sanders gets to feel good about.