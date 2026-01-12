Deion Sanders Focuses on Colorado’s Biggest Weakness During Transfer Portal Week

Who said losing more than thirty players to the portal would slow Deion Sanders down? Despite the surge in the portal, Sanders and his staff are making sure they tackle their defensive struggles. Sanders has done that by adding key players to Colorado, aiming to rebuild the Buffs’ biggest weak link for a stronger 2026 season.

“Colorado has added 30 transfers since the portal opened: 20 on defense, 9 on offense, and 1 on special teams,” Colorado beat writer Brian Howell wrote on X. “Only 5 scholarship defensive players from the 2025 season remain, so it was obviously going to be a heavy emphasis on defense in the portal.”

Colorado needed a massive boost in their defense. That takes precedence, especially after losing their key playmakers like safety TJ Branch, defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis, cornerback Noah King, Teon Parks, linebacker Mantrez Walker, and many others.

The safety and cornerback room was the major concern, as Carter Stoutmire, who played safety last season, is the only returning cornerback. Even Buffs staffers raised concerns over the thin defensive line.

“Defensively, there are needs across the board,” Colorado staffer Adam Munsterteiger said a few days ago. “There are no returning defensive tackles, Colorado’s top five edge players are all gone, and there is only one scholarship linebacker back from 2025. The Buffaloes are even going to have to revamp their cornerbacks room in the coming days and weeks.”

That’s exactly why Deion Sanders’s team needed a massive overhaul, losing a substantial number of players on defense. The first major addition was safety Naeten Mitchell from New Mexico, who had his breakout season in 2025 with 93 tackles, three interceptions, and four forced fumbles. Sanders also added defensive lineman Dylan Manuel from App State, who came with a production that speaks to his excellence.

This past season, he recorded 37 tackles with seven for loss, three sacks, and an interception. Then they got Mercer edge rusher Andrew Zock, an FCS All-American who tallied 21.5 sacks this season. He joins Bowling Green linebacker Gideon Lampron, James Madison cornerback Justin Eaglin, defensive lineman Dylan Manuel, and Tulane’s edge Jordan Norman.

All these additions bring key production from their former programs; that’s an add-on for Deion Sanders’s team. As in the last season, their defense struggled mightily against Big 12 teams, allowing 425.7 yards per game. Their defensive line also demands attention after giving up 222.5 rushing yards per game, ranking second-worst in FBS.

With the defense sorted, Deion Sanders also made additions to the offensive side.

Deion Sanders secures QB transfer

After losing Ryan Staub and Kaiden Salter to the portal, Deion Sanders needed immediate backing for the team. The Buffs are left with just Julian Lewis on the roster, but now they can finally have a moment of peace. The brother of Miami Dolphins QB Zach Wilson, Isaac Wilson, has committed to Colorado, bringing immediate production to the team. As a true freshman, he started seven games for Utah in 2024, passing for 1,510 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Isaac Wilson fell behind Devon Dampier on the depth chart this season, attempting just one pass in Utah’s victory against Colorado. Before joining the Utes, Wilson was a four-star player ranked No. 264 overall in the 2024 class and the No. 19 quarterback from Utah.

With Wilson, Deion Sanders made impactful additions across various positions. Players like wide receiver Ernest Campbell from Sacramento State, running back Jaquail Smith, and offensive tackle Taj White all came into the team. Now, with all the reinforcements, Deion Sanders made his vision for the 2026 season clear for Colorado after a nine-loss season.

“Please understand, if anybody is built for adversity, I am,” Sanders said. “If anybody is built for change, I am. If anybody is built to overcome situations, trials, and tribulations, I am. You’ve got the right man. I promise you, you do. And I’m going to prove that to you.”

Will all these additions turn Colorado’s fate in the 2026 season? That remains to be seen.