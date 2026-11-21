Colorado is fighting to save its season, and now even getting to Cincinnati has reportedly become a headache. With bowl eligibility hanging in the balance, Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes have reportedly run into aircraft trouble ahead of Saturday’s crucial road clash.

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Colorado safety Ben Finneseth revealed the travel snag as the Buffaloes prepare to build on their 42-32 upset of No. 14 Houston. With just two games remaining, Coach Prime can hardly afford another setback in his desperate push for bowl eligibility.

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“Colorado’s original plane to Cincinnati broke down, so Coach Prime brought out the Rolls Royce plane for backup,” GUCCE posted on X, sharing an update originally shared by Ben Finneseth.

On November 21, GUCCE shared a screenshot of Finneseth’s Snapchat update showing people boarding an aircraft in Denver, with a 5:31 p.m. timestamp. The message read, “First plane overly broken brought the Rolls Royce reinforcements should be on the way shortly.”

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The travel delay appeared to be more significant than initially reported. Brian Howell shared an update, revealing that the Buffaloes were running several hours behind schedule.

“The Buffs had some issues with their plane today, which is putting them into Cincy very late. They were supposed to take off from DIA at 1 p.m. today, but didn’t take off until about 7 p.m. They’re still in the air with more than half the flight to go. As I write this, it’s 10 p.m. in Cincy and the game is in 12 hours. By the time the teams get to their hotel, I would guess it’ll be close to 2 a.m. Could be some tired Buffs tomorrow!” Howell wrote.

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BuffBoy also reacted to the situation on X, posting, “It’s always something 💔💔,” while giving a shoutout to “@PenaflorMiah”.

Finneseth isn’t just another person commenting on the situation. The sixth-year Colorado safety joined the program as a walk-on in 2021, before Sanders arrived in Boulder. The coach awarded him a scholarship in April 2025, recognizing his contributions to the Buffaloes. His position within the team makes the reported firsthand account particularly relevant.

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However, Finneseth did not specify the mechanical issue, and his message indicated that a replacement aircraft was expected, not that it had already arrived.

The Buffaloes are scheduled to face Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium, with the game coming at a crucial point in their season. Sanders will be hoping the reported travel disruption does not affect the team’s preparations for the matchup.

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The latest reports come during a demanding period for Sanders. Along with trying to turn Colorado’s season around, the coach has previously spoken about the security concerns that have followed him since taking the job in Boulder.

In a video featuring his security team, Sanders discussed the threats he has received and why having protection around him is necessary.

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“Some people say, ‘Coach, what do you need a head of security for?’ We get death threats all the time,” Sanders said. “Why? I’m a Black man making it happen. … That stuff is real.”

His security team leader, Michael Rhodes, said Sanders receives “about five” death threats daily, according to Fox News. A report by The Athletic, cited by Fox News, also detailed 15 closed University of Colorado police cases involving harassment or suspicious activity directed at Sanders since he left Jackson State. Two other cases remained open at the time of the report.

Colorado athletics has said it works with Sanders’ personal security team and the university’s Division of Public Safety to address reported threats.

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On the field, the Buffaloes finally gave their fans a performance to celebrate last week. Their 42-32 win over No. 14 Houston was a major result for the program, marking Colorado’s first victory over an AP Top 15 opponent since 2007.

The offense came alive after falling behind 20-7 late in the first half. Colorado responded with 28 unanswered points and finished the game with 466 yards. The Buffaloes also scored five rushing touchdowns, with DeKalon Taylor, Richard Young and JaQuail Smith among the players reaching the end zone.

Sanders was pleased with how his team responded, saying, “These kids are resilient. They have not stopped. They have not quit, and they have not given up, as has the coaching staff. I’m really a proud guy right now.”

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The win has given Colorado a chance to finish the season on a positive note, but the Buffaloes still need to win their final two games to reach bowl eligibility. Saturday’s Cincinnati matchup offers the next opportunity to keep those hopes alive.

Whatever the outcome of the reported travel disruption, Sanders and his players now have to turn their attention to Cincinnati and build on the momentum from their Houston upset.