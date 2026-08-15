Deion Sanders Forced to Make Stance Clear on ‘Problematic’ CU Transfer Earlier Dismissed From SEC Program Over Team Violations

When a player carries a reputation as heavily as Boo Carter did leaving Knoxville, questions follow him into every team facility. Head coach Deion Sanders knew the media would immediately bring up the off-field noise at Colorado’s fall media day. Rather than skirting the issue, Coach Prime directly addressed the chatter, clearing the air surrounding Carter, setting the record straight about his demeanor in Boulder.

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“The kid, attitude-wise, mentality, A-plus,” Deion Sanders said via DNVR Buffs’ Scott Proctor. “Haven’t had any problems with him whatsoever. And he’s not problematic. He just wants to know you and wants a relationship to understand that you’ve got his back, and I think he knows that from me.”

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That is a big endorsement for a player whose Tennessee career ended with disciplinary issues and violations of team rules. Boo Carter was dismissed from the Volunteers in November 2025 after a rocky stretch that included missing offseason workout sessions, team activities, and falling out of favor with the program.

Sanders’ defense carries real weight because this isn’t a coach taking a blind gamble on a rogue talent. Their relationship goes back to Carter’s high school days at Bradley Central, where Coach Prime heavily pursued the consensus four-star recruit before he opted for Tennessee.

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Sanders knew the kid long before the headlines hit, giving him a unique vantage point on what makes Carter tick and why he believed a fresh start in Boulder would stick. Now Deion Sanders is talking about him as an NFL-caliber talent.

“When scouts come out, he’s one of the first young men they ask about,” he said. “Boo could be a pro this year for certain.”

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Deion Sanders believes Boo Carter has first-round ability and could be one of the most talented players on Colorado’s roster. He even suggested the DB could make a serious impact on offense if given the chance.

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“If I wanted to put him on offense, I think he would shine there, but he has to focus on being dominant,” he added. “That was our deal. Dominate the defensive game, and then we’ll see about that.”

The coaching staff asked Carter to step back from offensive aspirations until his primary role was secured. His explosive ability was visible in 2025, recording 25 tackles, three forced fumbles, and dynamic punt return stats in eight games for Tennessee.

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Yet, internal disputes over playing time and an alleged hip flexor injury culminated in him missing game-day activities against New Mexico State. Shortly after, the program formally announced his dismissal, prompting Carter to enter the transfer portal.

Colorado became the reset button. Boo Carter committed to Sanders on Jan. 10, 2026, giving him another chance with a coach who had tried to recruit him out of high school. So far, the relationship appears to be working. Senior DB Ben Finneseth also praised Boo Carter’s growth, saying he had bought into the team and become someone his teammates could count on.

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“He’s changed. He really has,” he said. “Since he got to Colorado, the way he’s bought in, the way he’s surrounded himself with teammates, he’s been a real player’s guy.”

The athletic gifts were never in doubt when Carter walked onto campus. The real question was whether he could find a program that understood him, and under Deion Sanders, the narrative surrounding Boo Carter appears to be shifting from problematic to promising.