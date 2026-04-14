Deion Sanders’ Former Assistant Makes Scholarship Offer to Lane Kiffin’s Son After Career Update

Lane Kiffin’s son has made his stance clear on legacy. He doesn’t want to follow in the footsteps of his father by going to college at LSU. Knox Kiffin still has time to decide, as he’s a 2028 QB prospect. But early on, his desire for independence is clear, and that’s why his latest offer just added intrigue.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As Knox Kiffin updated on his Instagram story, San Diego State just jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer. And this offer comes from a head coach who’s been inside one of college football’s most talked-about rebuilds, Sean Lewis, Deion Sanders’ former OC during the 2023 Colorado run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean Lewis isn’t just tossing out offers for the sake of it. This is a coach who helped engineer one of the fastest offensive turnarounds at Colorado, boosting production by nearly 13 points and over 80 yards per game in just one season.

Then he headed to San Diego State Aztecs, where he sank in his first head coach season with a 3-9 season in 2024. But he flipped that in 2025 with a 9-4 record, one of the biggest single-season improvements in program history. And now, he’s evaluating Knox Kiffin as worthy to offer No. 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Mississippi at Georgia Oct 18, 2025 Athens, Georgia, USA Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with his so Knox Kiffin prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Athens Sanford Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20251018_ajw_ad1_010

Knox Kiffin’s first offer came from SMU, then came P4 programs like Washington and Cal. He also received offers from Arkansas State, Western Kentucky, East Carolina, and now San Diego State. This is a legitimate national QB recruitment, and the irony of it is that the one place everyone assumed he’d land hasn’t even become part of the conversation yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite being the son of LSU head coach Lane Kiffin and despite literally attending school in Baton Rouge at University Lab High, Knox Kiffin has other plans.

“I don’t want to play for him,” he told Rivals. “I want to do my own thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For a recruiter, a legacy player actively rejecting the legacy is a gold addition. It means you’re recruiting a kid who actually wants to be recruited. And while schools are lining up with offers, the ones Knox Kiffin actually wants haven’t fully committed yet. Oregon and Florida sit at the top of his dream list.

“They’ve always been my dream schools since I was a little kid, but whatever schools are interested in me,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schools have more reasons to be interested in him than ever before after his strong March performance and a coveted title.

Knox Kiffin is living up to his legacy name

Three weeks ago, Knox Kiffin took to social media to acknowledge a major milestone. He’s now ranked the No. 1 QB in Louisiana for the 2028 class, according to Rivals. This came after the Elite 11 regional in New Orleans, the unofficial proving ground for elite QBs. He validated his hype and impressed analysts and recruiters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Blessed to be ranked as the #1 2028 QB in Louisiana! Far from finished,” he posted.

This short message still has loud implications, as Louisiana is a QB proving ground. And stepping into that No. 1 spot, especially as a high school sophomore, puts a target on your back instantly. But Knox Kiffin looks built for it. He already has the size at 6’2, 180 pounds, and his production speaks for itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his time at Oxford High in Mississippi, he threw for 1,236 yards and 14 TDs in just eight varsity appearances, with only two interceptions. With Knox Kiffin trying to carve his own legacy, it brings us back to that San Diego State offer. It may just be one more school on his growing list, but it’s also validation from a coach who’s rebuilt programs from scratch and knows what a modern QB needs to look like.