Deion Sanders’ Former QB Makes Major Career Announcement After 257 Draft Rejections

After all 257 picks in the NFL Draft came and went without his name, Kaidon Salter did not have to wait too long for his next move. Deion Sanders’ former quarterback has now made a major career announcement, signing with the BC Lions and opening a fresh chapter in the CFL.

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For any quarterback, draft weekend can change everything. For Kaidon Salter, it brought disappointment first, but it also pushed him towards another path where he still has a chance to rebuild his name.

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His move to the CFL came after former Oregon QB Jeremiah Masoli had to take up the starting position after Nathan Rourke’s injury, and later, he even became a free agent. Now, their starting QB depth took a hit, which is where Kaidon Salter can step up. But the path will not be easy, though. Salter is walking into a competitive quarterback room, which means this move is not just about getting signed; it is about earning belief all over again.

This chance matters even more because Salter’s time at Colorado never fully settled. He opened as the starter, lost the job after early struggles, and his turnovers became one of the biggest reasons questions kept following him. Despite holding the starting position, he was benched after just two games, and Ryan Staub got the chance to start.

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When Kaidon Salter did return, there were still flashes of what made him dangerous. He finished with 1,414 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, a 62.3 completion rate, and added 356 rushing yards with five more scores, reminding everyone that his game still brings both arm strength and mobility.

The pressure around Salter also grew because the blame game around Colorado’s offense never stayed in one place. At one stage, many felt the offensive line was taking too much heat. But Deion Sanders later suggested protection was not the only issue, making it clear that quarterback play also had to improve.

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“The o-line is not a problem. I think running the ball and pass protection is not a problem,” Sanders said last year. “I don’t know the grades, I really don’t go by that stuff or what they say. I don’t know what PFF is. I don’t know who they are, where they are located, who is the founder, who established it, I don’t know. But I know all our kids have graded out pretty darn good on that offensive line, right? One of the best. Top ten. That says a lot. That is not the problem.”

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This is a very crucial chance for Salter. The CFL can also be a useful restart point for players still chasing the NFL. That does not guarantee anything for Salter, but it does give him live football, a fresh setting, and another way to keep his pro hopes alive. Meanwhile, Salter was not alone in looking for a way forward after draft weekend, with several Colorado players also landing opportunities as undrafted free agents.

Deion Sanders sends undrafted players to the NFL

Deion Sanders’ players couldn’t send a single player in the NFL drafts, but five of his did find a spot later on. They were signed as undrafted free agents.

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First up on the list is wide receiver Sincere Brown, who joined the Los Angeles Chargers. Even though Colorado had a tough season, Brown played his best game last year. He caught 22 passes for 376 yards and scored 2 touchdowns. Plus, what makes Brown even more desirable is his athletic ability, which he showed by jumping 33.5 inches high at Colorado’s pro day.

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The second one is defensive back Preston Hodge, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played two seasons at Colorado and had a strong 2025 season, making 56 tackles, recording 3 tackles for loss, intercepting 1 pass, defending 13 passes, and recovering 1 fumble. He now reunites with former Buffs player Travs Hunter.

Third on the list is offensive lineman Xavier Hill, who signed with the New York Jets. He played college football at various stops like LSU, Memphis, and Colorado, so he can adjust to a new system well. Hill also has good speed, as he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds during Colorado’s pro day.

Last but not least is defensive end Arden Walker, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings. He made 91 tackles, got 8 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, and even defended 1 pass during his time at Colorado. Plus, Walker also ran a 4.76-second 40-yard dash at Pro Day.

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With these talents lined up for the NFL, let’s wait and see if any other Deion Sanders players get their chance in the pro league or not.