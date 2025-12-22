Deion Sanders Frustrated With Ex-Wife After Discovering How She’s Raising 1-YO Grandchild

Essentials Inside The Story Deion Sanders responds to Deiondra Sanders’ post involving grandson Snow.

Snow Sanders-Broadnax continues appearing in high-profile family social media moments.

Sanders family dynamics increasingly play out alongside Colorado football.

Deion Sanders never gets too occupied to be “GrandPrime” for his only grandchild, Snow. The 16-month-old has been a known face this season at major events and games, including the Alamo Bowl and the Black and Gold spring game. But when Snow isn’t on the stands, he’s picking up a new habit encouraged by Sanders’ ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers. But the Colorado head coach isn’t too happy about it.

Just a few hours ago, Snow’s mom, Deiondra Sanders, shared a funny update on X, tweeting, “My mom plays Michael Jackson for Snow every day. Now he be tryna dance with his imaginary glove on lol.” Coach Prime didn’t waste any time responding, and he clearly wasn’t on board. He fired back with a simple, “Naw Dawg!”

No matter how you slice it, the moment is just flat-out adorable. And honestly, with Snow being the son of R&B singer Jacquees, this was inevitable. It’s still wild to think the little guy took his first steps back in July 2025. Fast-forward to now, and Snow’s already dancing to Michael Jackson like a mini entertainer. Jacquees has never been shy about wanting music to be a big part of his son’s life. He’s said publicly that he makes sure Snow listens to his music so the child understands who his dad is beyond just being “Dad.”

As he once put it, “I had to force her to play my music around him to show him who I am outside of being his dad.” Those comments came during a bitter period when Jacquees claimed Deiondra was limiting his reach to Snow and controlling the environment during visits. Not long after, in late December, he dropped a song called ‘Forever,’ which he dedicated to his son. However, Deion Sanders’ side-eye toward Carolyn getting Snow into music feels a little unexpected.

Especially since Deion and Carolyn actually have a respectful co-parenting relationship. She shows up for family events, attends some of his games, and fully leans into her “G-Ma” role. She posts sweet moments like Snow’s first steps or taking him out for bike rides. But knowing Coach Prime, his reaction probably comes down to how he sees the world. Sanders often emphasizes that every action should have a purpose or a “scoreboard.”

He’s already talked about finding a swim coach for one-year-old Snow and even built a custom playground to develop specific skills. He’s joked that Snow needs to show more “respect for old grandpa” and once humorously threatened to ban him from private jets and football facilities after the toddler acted up on a flight in October 2025. At the end of the day, Sanders is a hardcore competitor and a former two-sport legend.

So it wouldn’t be surprising if he’d rather see his grandson dominating something rather than just performing for fun. Even if that performance does come with an imaginary Michael Jackson glove.

Snow’s second Christmas didn’t go as planned

It’s baby Snow’s second Christmas, and the one-year-old is having no calm. On December 21, 2025, Sanders posted a photo of his first grandson, Snow, in the arms of a Black Santa Claus. This scene immediately grabbed the attention of his 4.9 million Instagram followers. Instead of the usual baby smile or meltdown, Snow fixed Santa with a look of doubt and surprise. The “funny face” had the Sanders family laughing and quickly turned into a viral image.

Sanders’ caption framed the moment as a playful mystery: “Why is my Grandson @snowsandersbroadnax looking at Santa like this? THIS IS SO DARN FUNNY TO ME!” before asking fans why they thought Snow was reacting that way and promising to personally call whoever left the best response. Sanders’ decision to crowdsource explanations fits his long-standing image as a charismatic figure.

As Colorado’s head coach and an NFL legend, he is normally in command, but here he deliberately flipped the script. Beneath the comedy, the episode offered another glimpse into a new chapter for the Sanders family. Deiondra Sanders has been documenting her journey into motherhood and Snow’s milestones through vlogs. So now the reaction to Santa Claus and this new habit of dancing to Michael Jackson’s songs will all be recorded in it.