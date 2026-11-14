Deion Sanders Gathers Several Colorado Players & Recites Powerful Prayer: “Lord, Give Us..”

For many college football players, game day is about more than the hours spent preparing for an opponent. The time spent with teammates, the support of coaches, and the belief that everything will come together also play a part. At Colorado, those moments have often included a familiar sight: players gathering around their head coach for a prayer before getting back to football.

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Deion Sanders has never been shy about bringing his faith into his coaching journey, and his latest social media post offered another glimpse of that connection. In an Instagram video, Sanders was seen surrounded by several Colorado players as he led them in prayer, asking God to give the group the strength and courage to make the most of their abilities, as they headed to their upcoming game this weekend against Houston.

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“Lord, we just thank you. We really do. Lord, you’ve been consistent. You’ve blessed us with tremendous ability. Lord, give us the faith. Give us the strength. Give us the knowledge. Give us the wisdom. But give us the courage to display the gifts that you’ve given us, Lord. We know we are worthy. We know we can do it. We know we are thoughtful in all our ways. Hear our bodies. Touch our families, friends, and loved ones. But overall, Lord, give us everything we need to go out there and be victorious. In Jesus’ name, let 13 shout Amen,” Deion Sanders said in the video.

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The Colorado coach shared the clip on Instagram with the caption, “#CoachPrime @cubuffsfootball,” with the post credited to “@deionsandersjr”. His message covered several things, from gratitude and confidence to the health of the players and the well-being of their families. He also asked the group to shout “Amen” at the end of the prayer.

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For those who have followed Sanders since his arrival in Boulder, this kind of moment is not new. The head coach has regularly brought players together for prayer, whether in the locker room or around the field. These gatherings have become one of the ways he connects with his team outside regular football activities.

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One such moment came after Colorado’s win over Baylor, when Sanders and Atlanta pastor Dr. E. Dewey Smith led the players in a locker-room prayer. They gave thanks for the team’s safety and reflected on the challenges the group had faced.

Sanders has also made headlines for expressing his faith during media appearances. After Colorado’s 52-21 win over Weber State in September 2026, he spent around 10 seconds praying in tongues before beginning a postgame press conference. The moment quickly circulated online and led to a wider discussion about the practice.

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Sanders later explained that he had just spoken passionately to his players in the locker room and wanted to pray before addressing reporters. He described the moment as a personal way of settling himself rather than something he had planned for public attention.

His connection with faith also comes from experiences away from football. Sanders has spoken about turning to Christianity after a difficult period in his life, including a suicide attempt in 1997. Years later, prayer became especially important during his recovery from a serious health issue.

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In 2021, Sanders was hospitalized with blood clots in his leg and faced the possibility of losing part of it. During a 2022 interview with Chris Neely on Thee Pregame Show, he spoke about the fear and uncertainty he experienced during that period.

“We may smell like the smoke because we’ve been through the fire. But I wouldn’t change none of it. I needed it. I love it, I’m proud of it, and I’m thankful for it,” Sanders said.

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He also recalled the quiet prayers he made while in the hospital and how close he came to losing his life or his leg. For him, the experience strengthened his relationship with God and made his recovery even more meaningful.

Sanders is far from alone in weaving Christianity into a major college football program. Across the sport, several prominent coaches openly center their leadership around faith. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has long been vocal about his beliefs, using team devotionals and chaplains as core parts of his program’s identity.

Other high-profile coaches, including Hugh Freeze and former Georgia coach Mark Richt, have also made public prayer and personal faith central to how they mentor young athletes.

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What makes Sanders stand out is the sheer reach of his platform and how openly he shares these moments online. While team prayers are a familiar tradition inside locker rooms across the country, Sanders broadcasts his huddles directly to millions of followers on social media.

Sanders’ willingness to pray on camera, both with players and during press conferences, turns a common coaching habit into a major national conversation.

His public expressions of faith have also drawn different reactions. Following the September 2026 press conference, some commentators questioned his decision to pray in tongues, while pastor and content creator Matt Green defended the practice, referring to 1 Corinthians 14.

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Still, Sanders has continued to speak openly about what faith means to him. His latest gathering with Colorado players offered another look at how he shares that part of his life with the team, asking for guidance, strength, and protection as they continue their football journey.