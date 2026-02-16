Deion Sanders Gets Brutally Honest After Twitch Star Rakai Tells Buffs HC to “Chill Out” on Colorado Offer

It’s likely that Deion Sanders never faced any rejection like this. Twitch streamer Rakai Black posted a video of his reaction to the Colorado offer. He claimed the the Buffs head coach had pulled him aside privately and offered him a deal. Could he give up all the streaming stuff and come play college football? “I’ll give you a good deal,” Coach Prime tempted. But the young man’s response was legendary.

“I said ‘nah bro, chill out,’” Rakai said in the video. “Chill out, I know I’m nice at football games but I’m not doing all that.”

Deion Sanders watched that video while getting a haircut and felt amused. He even asked to get Rakai on the call to discuss it but he doubled down on his vision of the rising star.

“I think he played his butt off,” he said. “He has talent. I don’t know if he’s a college athlete at this point in his career but he has talent.”

To understand why this even happened, you’ve got to rewind to February 7 at San Francisco’s Moscone Center. Deion Sanders was coaching Team Druski at the YouTube Super Bowl LX Flag Football Game, streamed live on the NFL’s YouTube channel ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. It was for entertainment but the Buffs head coach was already studying potential recruits. So when Rakai showed flashes during their game, he didn’t miss his chance. But is that what the young man wants?

QuVonn RaKai Linder is a Syracuse native who goes by 2xRaKai on Twitch with over 6 million combined followers across the platform, Instagram, and TikTok. His content lives in the “Just Chatting” and “In Real Life” lanes. It’s all the typical influencer preferences like gaming, comedy, dancing, and high-energy storytelling. He went viral in 2025 and it looks like he’s happy where he’s headed.

“I just try to do whatever works,” he said.

Rakai is still in school in Atlanta, balancing academics with content creation. He’s openly talked about getting into acting and is part of the Clover Boys content house. For him, football is a skill, not a career. So that direction explains why he tells Deion Sanders to relax on the offer.

This year’s Super Bowl LXSuper Bowl LX Flag Football Game drew over 14 million live views globally, in contrast to last season’s 6 million. Team Druski, with Michael Vick as the QB, featured Rakai, Kane Brown, and more. On the other side, Cam Newton led Team J Balvin, coached by Ryan Clark. Team J Balvin took the trophy and Team Druski lost. But Deion Sanders’ presence carried the broadcast as he added another moment that had social media going viral.

Deion Sanders points out the flaw with Rakai’s earring

During pre-game interactions, Deion Sanders spotted Rakai’s earring placement.

“You got earring in the wrong ear,” he said. “I’m saying you got an earring in the wrong ear but we’ll talk about that later though. Left means something.”

Druski was laughing nearby as Rakai looked lost and confused. Deion Sanders doubled down with, “No, you ain’t got it.”

That “something” is Deion Sanders saying wearing earring on your left supposedly means you’re not straight. It comes from an old-school belief from his time, the ’80s and ’90s. At 58, he still carries that generation’s mindset but it also showed that he mentors in real time. He’ll joke with you, but he’ll also correct you.

Deion Sanders recruiting Rakai makes sense as college football overlaps with entertainment. But he isn’t confused about the difference between viral and varsity. Rakai chose the media and he respects it. Now if the influencer ever decides streaming isn’t enough, would he call Coach Prime back?