Deion Sanders Gets Double Reason to Celebrate as CU Buffs Make Historic GPA Announcement

Deion Sanders talks loud—and backs it up louder. When critics come, he doesn’t flinch—he fires back. Sharp. Flashy. Unapologetic. Coach Prime turns doubt into drive and pressure into power. In 2023, he pulled in a jaw-dropping $343 million in media impact, up from $87 million in 2022. From sidelines to prime time, he’s sealing million-dollar deals and rewriting the game. On the field, he’s coaching. Off the field, he’s a movement. And trust this—Deion’s just getting started.

Honestly, Deion Sanders is the ultimate game-changer. He didn’t just shake up Colorado—he lit it on fire. Online sales? Up 2,500%. Fans are grabbing merch like it’s gold. Social media? Blown up overnight. Every post, every clip, pure Prime Time magic. Now, Colorado isn’t just winning—it’s celebrating the Prime Effect.

On May 31, Colorado writer Brian Howell dropped the news—Folsom Field is buzzing like never before. Season tickets—gone. Sold out for the third straight year. Before Coach Prime, that hadn’t happened in over 25 years. The last hot streak? Back in the glory days—1990 to 1996. Now, the hype is real. Fans are all in before a single snap. This is only the 11th time in school history that tickets vanished this fast. Deion didn’t just bring the spotlight—he brought the sellouts.

Deion Sanders kicked off his college coaching run at Jackson State in 2020—and made noise fast. He racked up a 27-6 record, flipped rosters through the portal, and landed stars like Travis Hunter and his son, Shedeur. By 2022, Colorado came calling. In year one, he boosted the Buffs from 1-11 to 4-8. By 2024, they finished 9-4 with an Alamo Bowl trip. The turnaround was real—and the buzz hasn’t slowed. On March 28, Colorado locked him in through 2029. With a $10 million salary, Coach Prime now rules the Big 12 payroll.

Now, fresh off CU’s big leap, Joel Klatt joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd and brought the energy. His take? Full of hope. Still, the message was clear. “I don’t see them taking a step back, maybe a small one,” Klatt said. “They’ve recruited at a real high level and brought in two quarterbacks. Kaidon Salter, who transferred in from Liberty, and Julian Lewis, who decommitted from USC.” Klatt believes the Big 12 is wide open in 2025. “Could Colorado be a four-win team? Maybe. Could they be a nine-win team? Maybe. This conference is just so deep,” he added.

With the buzz around Boulder still booming, Colorado just scored another key piece. Former North Alabama linebacker Shaun Myers is officially a Buff. The news dropped via CU insider NoSkoZone—and it’s a quiet bombshell. Myers brings experience, leadership, and grit. A two-time captain with 22 starts, he racked up 105 tackles, 8 TFLs, 2 INTs, and 6 pass breakups. At 6’1”, 220 pounds, he’s built to hit and hustle. He’s not the flashiest name, but he’s the kind of raw power Coach Prime loves. On the field or in the locker room, Myers is ready to make an impact.

Just like that, Deion Sanders got a double dose of good news—and so did the Buffs. While Coach Prime celebrates big moves on the field, Colorado dropped a historic win off it. The Buffs just announced their highest team GPA ever. That’s right—books and ball.

The Buffs’ latest milestone under Deion Sanders

They said he sold out—but Deion Sanders flipped the script. “They keep saying I sold out, but they keep saying it’s because of my sneakers!” he joked on IG, flexing his fire collabs and sold-out success. Critics came hard when he left Jackson State, calling him a dream-seller turned deserter. “He sold a dream and then abandoned it. People have a right to criticize him,” an ESPN voice claimed. But in Colorado, Prime’s vision speaks louder than the noise. His 2023 season pumped over $113 million into the local economy. Enrollment soared. Tourism spiked. Coach Prime didn’t sell out—he cashed in on impact.

Now, the Buffs are making noise—and not just on game day. This spring, CU Football hit a historic high with a 2.957 GPA, the best spring mark in program history. Brains, grind, and greatness. The message is clear: the standard is the standard. The Buffs captioned the moment with power—”SMART. TOUGH. FAST. DISCIPLINED. WITH CHARACTER.” So, Coach Prime isn’t just building athletes—he’s building leaders. In Boulder, excellence starts in the classroom. And The Herd is rising, one grade at a time.

Even with some big names gone, the spotlight hasn’t left Boulder. The Buffs are still must-see TV. Colorado will kick off the 2025 season with at least four nationally televised matchups. The Big 12 just dropped the schedule—CU hosts Delaware on Sept. 6, then hits the road for a Friday night showdown at Houston on Sept. 12. On Sept. 27, primetime returns to Folsom as the Buffs take on BYU. In 2024, Colorado shattered records with 13 nationally televised games, smashing the old mark of eight in 2023. So, the Prime Effect is alive and airing coast to coast.

With win after win off the field, the Buffs have plenty to celebrate. But now—it’s showtime. Hype is high, the spotlight’s blazing, and all eyes are locked on the gridiron. Can Coach Prime’s squad turn the buzz into a Big 12 title run? Will Colorado crash the playoff party? The talent is there. The stage is set. Now it’s time to back it up between the lines.