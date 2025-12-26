Deion Sanders Gets Emotional for CU Veteran Leaving Colorado After Three Seasons

Colorado is losing the fourth player to the 2026 NFL Draft. The 6’2, 250-pound senior defensive end, Arden Walker, made his announcement with gratitude, thanking both Missouri and Colorado for shaping his academic and athletic path. In an era defined by player movement, Deion Sanders’ Christmas Day message to a departing veteran served as a reminder that some bonds run deeper than the roster.

“You are a good young man!” Deion Sanders wrote on X on December 25 in response to Arden Walker’s official statement. “I pray all your dreams & desires are fulfilled & you soar to all the destinations desired. Proud to coach you and know you. I appreciated everything you gave. God bless you.”

The message was a public endorsement of the player and the person, and it framed how Arden Walker’s three-year Colorado run will be remembered.

Arden Walker never blended into the background at Colorado. Arden Walker never blended into the background at Colorado, not as a Denver native, a Cherry Creek product, or as the son of a former Buffalo.

He arrived in Boulder in 2023 after transferring from Missouri, where he spent two seasons. Over three seasons with the Buffs, he played in 31 games and started 15 of them.

He concluded his college football career with 100 total tackles, including 60 solo tackles. Walker also had eight sacks, 14 QB hurries, two forced fumbles, one pass breakup, and one safety. The sensational athlete earned a spot on the Jason Witten Man of the Year Watch List and was named Second-Team Lindy’s Preseason All-Big 12.

Deion Sanders recognized Walker’s leadership qualities and publicly praised them.

“Arden is a dog, one of our leaders,” he said. “I’m trying to figure if he’s a dog or a leader. D or L, he’s earned that.”

Walker responded in kind, acknowledging the responsibility that came with his role.

“I want to make sure I’m a leader or a dawg,” he said. “I feel like whatever is best for the team, I can do that.”

That exchange defined their relationship. Being a Buff was never abstract for Arden Walker. His father, Arthur Walker, played at Colorado in the late 1980s. Growing up in Denver, CU football was part of his identity. Yet out of high school, he chose Eli Drinkwitz’s Mizzou, playing two seasons in Columbia before transferring back home.

It was a full-circle decision, and Deion Sanders understood exactly what that meant. On the field in 2025, Arden Walker delivered his most complete season. He started 11 games, missing only one due to injury. He posted 44 total tackles (24 solo), nine QB hurries, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a pass breakup, and a safety.

Against Wyoming, he recorded six tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a safety, the first by a Colorado defender since Anthony Perkins in 2010. Nearly 15 years had passed before he ended that drought. Coach Prime never wavered in his assessment.

“You’re talking about a good kid and a good human being, just a good person and a good man,” he said.

That trust did not disappear with Walker’s announcement. If anything, it became louder. Well, Walker has declared himself for the 2026 NFL Draft, and Colorado has got some planning to do.

What Arden Walker’s exit signals for Deion Sanders’ next phase

Arden Walker’s departure marks a significant transition for Colorado football. As the Buffaloes move deeper into preparations for the 2026 offseason, player movement has become the central theme. While the transfer portal does not officially open until early January, decisions are already being made quickly.

Walker is one of four Colorado players to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft formally. OL Zarian McGill, a Louisiana Tech transfer, also exhausted his eligibility after starting every game at center and earning Pro Football Focus’ highest grade among CU offensive players at 72.5.

WR Sincere Brown declared earlier this month, bringing elite speed and size at 6’5, despite modest production in an unstable passing offense. LS Kameron Hawkins, who handled 224 snaps on punts and kicks after joining through the portal, also received public support from Deion Sanders after announcing his decision.

None of the four is guaranteed a draft selection. That is the reality. Colorado may not have a player selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. But each will get opportunities through pre-draft events, camps, and workouts. History shows that this path is viable.

Last spring, multiple Buffaloes, including Shilo Sanders, LaVonta Bentley, BJ Green II, and Will Sheppard, earned NFL chances after going undrafted.

For Arden Walker, the resume is complete. The support is public. And the endorsement from Deion Sanders is explicit. Now comes the evaluation stage, where production, leadership, and reputation meet opportunity.