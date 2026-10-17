Deion Sanders Gets Promising Colorado Update With Isaac Wilson That He Never Got With Julian Lewis

Deion Sanders’ former five-star QB Julian Lewis has lost his starting job, and Isaac Wilson is now giving Colorado fans something to be excited about. After declining attendance and disappointing performances, the Buffaloes are closing in on a packed crowd against No. 11 Utah, just as Wilson prepares to face his former team.

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Colorado insider Brian Howell reported on his X account that the Buffaloes have sold approximately 50,700 tickets for the game against Utah. Howell put Folsom Field’s capacity at 51,400, leaving Colorado fewer than 700 tickets away from a complete sellout.

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The reported ticket surge would surpass the attendance figures from Colorado’s previous four home games. Arizona drew 48,322 fans and Arizona State attracted 43,348 to close out last season, followed by 49,363 for this year’s home opener against Weber State and 50,106 against Texas Tech. Lewis started against Weber State, while Wilson took over against Texas Tech.

While the university’s annual Family Weekend is a reliable draw, curiosity surrounding Wilson’s starting role could also be contributing to the ticket demand.

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Colorado failed to build on its 2024 9-4 record, and fan interest had been dropping amid disappointing results under Sanders.

Colorado’s April 2026 spring game reportedly attracted around 17,500 fans, according to independent estimates, a huge drop from the 47,277 who attended during Sanders’ first year in 2023. However, the university reported a higher figure of 27,772. The decline followed Colorado’s disappointing 3-9 campaign in 2025.

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Lewis’s performances did little to improve matters. After a promising outing against Weber State, the former five-star recruit struggled to establish a consistent offensive rhythm. He completed 64.2% of his passes for 733 yards and six touchdowns.

Things changed when Sanders gave Wilson a chance during Colorado’s 23-13 loss to Baylor. Wilson, the younger brother of NFL quarterback Zach Wilson, brought a new storyline to the program.

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Although Colorado lost 29-7 to Texas Tech in his first start, Isaac gave the No. 12-ranked Red Raiders a challenge in the first half.

The former Utah QB came out firing, leading the offense on a 75-yard opening-drive touchdown march. He finished with 290 passing yards and led the team in rushing with 42 yards. The first half featured some of Colorado’s best passing football since Shedeur Sanders.

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However, the Red Raiders adjusted and figured Wilson out, forcing costly interceptions, including a brutal pick-six. Despite the loss, Wilson looked more explosive than Lewis, giving Sanders a reason to stick with him.

Sanders confirmed on October 13 that Wilson would remain Colorado’s starting quarterback against Utah.

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The upcoming matchup gives Wilson an opportunity to make a statement against his former team. His numbers have been mixed so far, with a 56.3% completion rate, 443 passing yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

But with Utah’s defense allowing only 13 points per game, Wilson faces a tough challenge regardless of how many fans pack Folsom Field.