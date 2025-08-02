Deion Sanders’ GF Karrueche Asks Public For a ‘Shut up’ Day After Family Planning Rumors

“God is good. You have no idea how good god has been for me to be here.” Fans sighed with relief as Deion Sanders let us all in on his health update. Battling bladder cancer demanded huge persistence and an iron-clad will, with Coach Prime enduring the pain as he sailed through the tough waters, with rumored girlfriend Karrueche Tran by his side. Following a bladder reconstruction surgery, Prime Time is bouncing back, stronger than ever. But in the midst of this, another chatter has flared up around the town.

Rumor has it that Deion Sanders and his rumored girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, are family planning following the surgery. The source? Patty Jackson. “A quiet love story,” she called Sanders and Tran on her show. But there was more to it. “It’s a love story that people don’t know about. He’s 57, she’s 37… They say that he and Tran are working on a family that he has banked his sperm for,” she added.

Fans quickly picked it up, and it has since created a buzz. Media Take Out also says that it has got exclusive insider scoop on the intel. As per its report, Deion Sanders has allegedly “banked” his sperm. “He discussed it with Karrueche,” the insider, as per the Media Take Out, said, “and they decided to do it, for when they start a family later.”

But Tran has put across a blunt, cryptic post on her story. “We should have a national quiet day where everyone just shuts tf up for 24 hours,” she said, which is a retweet of the post that rapper Snoop Dogg shared on his feed last month. That’s what Karrueche Tran had to say—loud and clear. No names. No details. On the other side, there has been no reaction from Coach Prime himself. Is Karrueche’s story a rebuttal to these rumors?

Deion Sanders currently has five children. Deion Jr. and Deiondra with his first wife, Carolyn Chambers. Shelomi, Shedeur, and Shilo with his second wife, Pilar. Karrueche Tran doesn’t have any kids. There were reports that she was planning to have a child with Chris Brown, but the pair split before that could happen.

Shilo makes a mockery of Father Deion Sanders as he hints at a 6th child

As the unconfirmed rumor quickly caught on, there has been no reaction till now from the Sanders abode. But you know what? a couple of months back, Shilo and Shedeur reacted to Coach Prime’s hint at having another kid, adding a humorous spin to it. Prime Time and his children appeared at the “We Got Time Today” show, where the host, Rocsi Diaz, asked the siblings, “Have you seen he (Dieon) has been openly talking about wanting to possibly add another sibling to y’all’s family, that he’s open to having another child?”

And what followed was a fun banter amongst the trio. Shilo went full on with, “I didn’t know he was capable of that.” Deion Sanders retorted with a cheeky reply, “Nowadays, you can make some stuff happen in real life.” But again, Sheduer wasn’t having it. He doubled down with, “Naw, your tubes are smothered off,” and the whole studio erupted with laughter.

Coach Prime loves all his children and enjoys being a dad. Even during the recent health scare, he kept thinking about his children as he set forth to make his will. “So the night before, I’m up with my lawyers at the crib, and we’re getting it (the will) done, and I’m sitting up here thinking about each kid,” he said. It’s no surprise that the Sanders abode is a happy family.