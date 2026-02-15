Deion Sanders’ GF Karrueche Forced to Make Compromise For His “Cranky” Nature

Even Deion Sanders couldn’t quite call the shots this Valentine’s Day. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach may have had his own ideas, but this time, Karrueche Tran was taking charge of planning dates. What followed was a slightly negotiated deal, built around one very specific personality trait of Coach Prime.

Deion Sanders wasn’t getting his favorite Red Lobster for Valentine’s Day even though, as he said, that would’ve hit the spot for “the seafood lover in me.”

“If I left it up to you, we would be at Red Lobster,” Tran teased when he put her on speaker during their We Got Time Today episode. What they ended up with was a “cute little weekend” including a jazz night, a mountain train ride, a beautiful undisclosed hotel, and one very specific scheduling rule. Dinner wasn’t dinner. It was “linner” at 4:30 p.m.

“I have to eat linner. I can’t do dinner,” Sanders insisted. “Because if I do dinner, it ain’t gonna be no more.”

So basically, Coach Prime gets cranky after 6:30. Tran didn’t hesitate to call it out either. “You get cranky after like 6:30, so that’s bedtime,” she siad.

So while most couples were probably dressing up for late reservations, the 58-year-old coach was locking in an early plate before jazz at six.

And then came the spa debate. Tran admitted she was “forcing” him to go because “he doesn’t love the spa.”

Less than a year ago, people were looking at photos, wondering if the woman by his hospital bedside during his bladder cancer treatment was just a friend. They didn’t confirm anything back then. But she was just there. Now here they are, laughing on We Got Time Today about seafood cravings and bedtime boundaries, like it’s the most normal thing in the world.

This newfound openness isn’t limited to Coach Prime; it seems to be a family affair, as his daughter, Shelomi, also had a very public and celebratory Valentine’s Day.

Shelomi Sanders’ Valentine’s Day recap

Deion Sanders’ daughter Shelomi Sanders didn’t have to be low-key this Valentine’s Day. After going IG official in December 2025, when Myles Slusher posted her for her birthday, the hiding phase was over.

The gift was pink and chocolate-covered and very public. There she was, sitting in the locker room after practice, still in that post-workout zone with bouquets in one arm and boxes of chocolates in her lap. “Flowers and chocolate after prac>>,” she wrote.

And it wasn’t just him. Before even revealing what Slusher had surprised her with, Shelomi posted again, this time with gifts from her mom. That includes flowers, chocolates, and drinks. Shelomi and her teammate, Tre’Miyah Berry, were displaying their gifts as if they had won the Valentine’s Day lottery.

“We got surprised,” she captioned it, almost giddy. It felt like a girl who’d just finished practice and got showered with love from every direction.

Then came Pilar’s own story with a bouquet, a pink box stuffed with donuts and cookies, and the message printed right on top: “Good things come in a pink box.” She tagged Shelomi with a simple “Happy Valentine’s Day” and “love you.”

Shelomi reposted it with four words that said everything: “My Forever Valentine.” Flowers and locker room surprises were all cute. But that mother-daughter duo? That’s the part that stuck. Coach Prime’s bedtime rules and Pilar’s pink-box surprises really make you wonder, what will they bring up next year?