Deion Sanders’ GF Karrueche Ready to Prepare “Authentic” Meal After 1300-Mile Trip

Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran traveled to Cleveland on Sunday to cheer on Shedeur Sanders when his Browns took on the Steelers. The visit paid off as Coach Prime’s son managed to register his second win as the starting quarterback in the pros. The couple returned to their home, and on Monday, Tran took to Instagram for some suggestions.

Just a few hours ago, Karrueche took to her Instagram story, asking fans for tips on making the best, most authentic miso soup at home. For readers unaware of it, a miso soup is a traditional Japanese soup consisting of miso in a dashi stock. Ingredients can vary per the region and the taste, but traditionally, it’s served as a part of a package. Now, we don’t know whether Coach Prime’s girlfriend got the suggestions she was looking for.

When it comes to their relationship, the couple has largely kept a low profile. But it started coming into the open about a week ago when fans spotted them together at the Browns–Bills game. Even in a Cleveland loss, Karrueche sitting alongside Deion with other family members caught many by surprise.

Notably, he was nowhere near his ex-wife, Pilar, who has previously made it clear she wouldn’t sit next to Deion at a game. Because Deion and Karrueche rarely appear together in public, the moment sparked even more buzz. Their relationship first grabbed widespread attention earlier this year when Karrueche stood by Deion’s side during his bladder cancer surgery.

Karrueche has stood by Deion through multiple surgeries in 2025, including bladder removal and his 16th overall surgery in October to treat blood clots. From big moments to small ones, even helping him deal with hospital gowns, she’s been there throughout. Bucky’s Well Off Media footage shows just how deep that support runs. Tran offered constant emotional comfort, sometimes tearing up during the tough moments of his procedure.

However, she even tried to keep things light by cracking jokes. And it doesn’t stop with Coach Prime. Karrueche has clearly been making an effort to blend into the Sanders family, too. Back in September, she shared a sweet dance with Deion’s baby grandson, Snow. This Christmas, she showed up with gifts for his kids and even joked about Shilo being her “stepson” as she handed him a flashy Essentials hoodie. It’s all come across as natural, warm, and very family-oriented.

Karrueche Tran is making quite a few changes in the Sanders family

It’s not just Karrueche showing all the love. Even Coach Prime’s love for his new girlfriend has no bounds. It even stuns his own kids, like the goofy Shilo, who couldn’t help but comment on it. This Christmas, Coach Prime showed a major display of affection when he drove for two hours just to visit Tran’s parents at Prosper, Texas. Now, Shilo was the first to notice when he visited his dad for the holidays and saw that Coach Prime was absent.

When he asked about his dad’s whereabouts, the NFL free agent was shocked. And his reaction? Absolutely hilarious. “This n—a drove to Prosper, Texas. That’s like 2 hours,” said Shilo. “He’s dedicated to love. Oh my god. No, [because] dad was making fun of me when I was younger, because on Valentine’s Day, I was like TJ’s age. I bought this girl a bear, chocolates, and other stuff, but he has not let that go. But he dropped 2 hours.”

Arriving at Prime Ranch, Shilo toured a festively transformed living room. Seeing a complete tree that had been absent for a decade especially shocked him. “This n—- actually has a tree, that means Karrueche is doing her thing. This is not just his idea,” said Shilo. “Bro, everything says Mrs. K on here. She has so much stuff. What if all this is just for her? And I didn’t get anything?”

He got something, but it was just one present from Daddy Dearest. It was a pricey Fear of God Essentials hoodie and sweats set. “You know what, Dad? I’m proud of you. You actually got me something this year,” Shilo said warmly.