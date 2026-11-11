Deion Sanders’ GF Karrueche Tran Breaks Silence on Pregnancy Rumors After Fans Spot “Baby Bump”

Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran have been together for nearly two years now. Could parenthood be their next chapter? Rumours of the couple having a baby have been doing the rounds, especially after Tran recently admitted she was ready for motherhood. However, when a fan spotted what appeared to be a baby bump days later, the speculation took a whole new turn. Tran has now responded.

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Tran recently took to her Instagram handle to share several pictures of herself in a stunning velvet red dress from the FORTUNE & FORKS GALA. While she appeared to be enjoying her time at the event, one particular picture quickly caught fans’ attention, with many speculating that she might be sporting a baby bump.

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One fan couldn’t resist bringing up the possibility in the comments. Various other comments also pointed to the baby bump.

“K you look gorgeous but I think you got a baby bump! I hope so!” the comment read on the post.

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Tran has an explanation for the apparent baby bump. Responding to the fan in her comment section, she clarified matters.

“Girl, it’s the dress lol,” she replied to the comment.

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During her November 6 appearance on The Pop Exchange Show, Tran revealed that, at 38, she is finally ready to step into motherhood.

“I would love to be a mother,” Tran said on The Pop Exchange Show on November 6. “I love kids, and I want to have one of my own. But I’m on the journey of figuring out if I can have kids. So, that’s the big issue right now. …I just want to say this: people comment because they’re always commenting. ‘You need to have a baby,’ and it’s like you don’t know what’s going on in my life. I want to have a kid, but I am figuring my business out, and there’s a possibility that I can’t even have kids.”

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This is not the first time Tran has expressed her desire to have a baby. Back in 2014, when she was dating Chris Brown, she revealed in a conversation with Montreality that the two might consider having a child in a few years. However, things eventually unravelled between them. Now, nearly 12 years later, Tran appears to be ready to embrace the joys of motherhood.

She may be ready to embrace motherhood, but does Deion Sanders feel the same way? The NFL Hall of Famer is already a father of five, with two daughters and three sons, and expanding his family might not be on his agenda.

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Interestingly, Tran isn’t the only one facing questions about a potential baby. Coach Prime has also found himself answering the very same question, and his response could offer an interesting insight into where he stands on the idea.

“I don’t have time for this,” Coach Prime said on The Pregame Network podcast. “And kids aren’t cheap. All y’all cost. Right now. I wasn’t talking about it earlier on. I don’t need another little punky Shilo. You think I want another Shilo? I don’t want to be a grandaddy going to pick up my baby.”

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For now, the pregnancy rumours have died down, but the future remains a mystery, and only time will tell what lies ahead.