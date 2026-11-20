Karrueche Tran is facing a deeply personal question that strangers keep asking her online. While fans expect a simple answer about her future with Deion Sanders, the 38-year-old actress is dealing with a private reality behind closed doors.

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That became clear during a recent episode of The Pop Exchange. A discussion about becoming a parent later in life soon turned toward Sanders and his relationship. What followed was a candid conversation about motherhood, fertility, and the pressure that can come from people who feel entitled to ask questions about someone else’s family plans. Karrueche Tran did not hold back when co-host Jason Kennedy asked if she hoped to become a mother someday.

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“I would love to be a mother. I love kids. I want to have one of my own, but I’m on the journey of figuring out if I can have kids,” Tran said, in a clip shared by Official Black Culture on Instagram on 10 November.

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The 38-year-old actress said it was something she genuinely hoped for, although she is still trying to find out whether having a child will be possible.

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The discussion began when Kennedy mentioned reports that Jamie Foxx had welcomed another child at age 58. He then mentioned Sanders, who is 59, and the possibility of the couple starting a family together.

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Tran did not hide her interest in becoming a mother, but she also explained that the situation is not as simple as people might assume. She is still working through questions about her fertility, and the uncertainty has been weighing on her as she approaches this stage of her life.

She also had a message for people who repeatedly tell her that she should have a baby with Sanders. Tran said such comments can be hurtful because nobody knows what another person may be dealing with privately.

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“You don’t know what’s going on in my life,” she said. “Yeah, I want to have a kid, but I am figuring my business out, and there’s a potential possibility that I can’t even have kids.”

Tran described the unsolicited remarks as “rude and inconsiderate.” She added that being 38 and facing the possibility that motherhood may not happen has become a major personal concern.

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The questions have not been limited to Tran. Sanders has also been asked whether he would consider having another child at this point in his life.

During an appearance on The Pregame Network podcast, the Colorado coach responded with his usual humor, pointing out that raising children comes with plenty of responsibility.

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“I don’t have time for this,” Sanders said. “And kids aren’t cheap. All y’all cost. Right now. I wasn’t talking about it earlier on. I don’t need another little punky Shilo. You think I want another Shilo? I don’t want to be a grandaddy going to pick up my baby.”

Sanders already has five children and a grandchild. With his children each at different points in their lives, having another child would mean beginning that journey all over again at 59.

Tran and Sanders were first seen together publicly in early 2025. Since then, she has become a familiar face around his family and at Colorado football events. She has also spoken warmly about his children, referring to Shilo Sanders as her “stepson” during the podcast.

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Alongside her relationship, Tran continues to focus on her own work. She is the founder of Ruechi Beauty, a beauty and wellness brand, and also serves as a co-host of The Pop Exchange Show on YouTube.

For now, she is not offering a timeline for starting a family. She has made it clear that she would love to have a child, but she is still figuring out what is possible. And as questions about her future with Sanders continue, Tran wants people to understand that family planning is personal, not something strangers get to decide for her.