Deion Sanders’ GF Karrueche Tran Faces ‘Another’ Travel Nightmare Amid FAA Ground Stop

Karrueche Tran’s attempt to get home has turned into a prolonged ordeal amid widespread flight disruptions. After spending hours at the airport, Deion Sanders’ girlfriend was hoping her travel troubles were finally behind her.

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However, Tran faced another flight cancellation in the aftermath of the FAA’s nationwide ground stop. The actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a fresh update, revealing that she was back at the airport and just about to board when her flight was canceled again.

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“back at the airport.. right about to board.. another canceled flight,” she wrote.

The latest post followed an earlier update in which Tran revealed that she had spent eight hours at the airport before her flight was canceled.

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The situation was particularly frustrating because passengers had reportedly been told that boarding would begin shortly. Instead, she was left waiting for another travel arrangement.

She has not identified the airline or shared details about a replacement flight, leaving it unclear when she will be able to continue her journey.

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In another Instagram Story, the actress described her experience at the airport and the football game as an emotional rollercoaster. She said she was glad to be safe and happy that the Buffaloes had won, while hoping her flight would take off the following day. Her latest post indicates that the travel trouble continued.

The disruption stems from a nationwide ground stop, lifted Friday night, linked to a telecommunications failure within the Federal Aviation Administration’s air traffic control infrastructure.

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The issue affected flight operations and created uncertainty for passengers, while also complicating travel plans for college football teams scheduled to play on the road.

No. 19 Ole Miss and Oklahoma were directly affected, with their game postponed from Saturday to Sunday. Other ranked teams also faced delays as they prepared for road matchups, including No. 2 Utah, No. 8 Texas and No. 9 Tennessee.

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Utah was scheduled to visit No. 22 Arizona, Texas was set to travel to face No. 24 LSU, and Tennessee had a road game against Texas A&M.

The Southeastern Conference acknowledged the potential effect of the ground stop on team travel.

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“The Southeastern Conference is aware of the FAA’s nationwide ground stop and the potential impact on team travel,” the league said. “The safety and well-being of student-athletes, coaches and team personnel remain our highest priority.”

Although the disruption did not prevent Colorado and Houston from playing, Tran’s experience illustrated how the flight problems also affected passengers beyond college football teams and staff.

The travel trouble coincided with a major result for Sanders and the Buffaloes. Colorado defeated the No. 14 Houston Cougars 42-32, securing an important win after struggling to make a statement during the season.

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The Buffaloes entered as underdogs and fell behind 20-7 late in the second quarter, but responded with 28 unanswered points to take control.

The victory ended Colorado’s 35-game losing streak against AP Top 15 opponents and marked its first win over such a team in 19 years. It also moved the Buffaloes to 4-6, keeping their bowl hopes alive.

Sanders credited the collective effort behind the performance.

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“It was balance,” he said. “We all caught the same bus. The offense showed up. The defense showed up. Special teams showed up. We all were here. Usually, somebody gets left. They get the wrong time on the itinerary.”

For Tran, the Buffaloes’ win provided a bright spot during a day she had described as emotionally difficult. However, her latest airport update brought the focus back to the unresolved journey. With another cancellation coming just as she was about to board, her next departure remains uncertain.

Until she shares another update, there is no word on when Tran will finally get on a flight. For now, the repeated cancellations have left her stuck amid the FAA-related disruption, even as Sanders and Colorado celebrate a significant victory