Colorado’s losing streaks have made life increasingly difficult for Deion Sanders. Four years into his tenure in Boulder, Coach Prime is still searching for the consistency that could turn the Buffaloes into contenders. And while the pressure is obvious on the football field, what happens after the final whistle is another story. His girlfriend Karrueche Tran has now revealed what the mood at home looks like after a loss.

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During her appearance on The Pop Exchange Show, Jason Kennedy put Tran on the spot with an interesting question: what’s the mood like at home after a tough loss? Tran didn’t hold back as she revealed how she handles those difficult moments, while Sanders, apparently, tends to retreat into his gloomy mood.

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“There’s definitely a mood and energy shift from losing and winning a game,” she admitted. “Losing is like it’s just hard because the team, everybody’s they’re down, and they’re thinking about the game, and it’s like what can you really say to make them feel better outside.”

In her answer, Tran revealed that she understands how gloomy the mood at home can get after a loss. That’s why she tries to divert Coach Prime’s mind from the game and refrains from talking about football.

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“I can follow the game, but I don’t know all the technical, like, ‘Oh, the offense did this,’ and then, I don’t, that’s not my thing, and he knows that,” said Tran.

“So, I’ll say my piece of, like, ‘I’m sorry or whatever.’ And I just nurture him or take care of him in any other way. But I don’t try to talk football because then he’s just going to be like, ‘What are you, what are you talking about?'”

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Fans are well aware of how restless Sanders can become following a defeat. Back in 2023, the Buffaloes suffered a heartbreaking 43-46 loss to Stanford, a massive shock to the team.

Colorado had entered halftime with a commanding 29-0 lead, only to watch it slip away. The defeat clearly got to Sanders. In the days that followed, he spent hours at Folsom Field, analysing every aspect of the game, unable to put the loss behind him.

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“It’s tough. I stayed in the stadium for a couple days. That was the one almighty. I had never been in that situation before in my life. That was a little tough,” Sanders told the reporters after the game.

“I’m a ‘why’ guy. I’ve got to find out the ‘why’ of everything in life. Why are you playing football? Why did you do this? And I analyze this stuff. When I’m home, even resting, I’m exhausting my mind. It’s one thing to sleep and get rest, but if you don’t turn off, it’s hard for me to turn off my mind. So if I don’t turn off my mind, I don’t get rest. You get sleep, but you don’t get rest.”

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That’s not all. The same thing happened last year when the Buffaloes suffered another humiliating defeat, falling 53-7 to Utah. It was one of the heaviest losses of Sanders’ head-coaching career, rivalled only by the 56-14 defeat to Washington State.

The loss clearly took a toll on Sanders, so much so that he admitted during a press briefing, “I haven’t been home yet. I’ve been here every night since. I haven’t been home yet.”

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Losing is never easy, and for a man like Sanders, winning is simply non-negotiable. However, his recent struggles with the Colorado Buffaloes suggest otherwise. And if this losing trend continues, Tran might find herself having to steer the conversation away from football every single week.