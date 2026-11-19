Colorado’s 42-32 win over No. 14 Houston gave Deion Sanders a rare reason to celebrate in a season that had been slipping away. Karrueche Tran had hoped to be in Boulder for it.

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Instead, a nationwide flight disruption turned a trip to see her partner into a long stretch of airport delays, cancellations, and a second attempt to reach Denver. She eventually got on a plane, but not without breaking down along the way.

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“I am not a crier,” Karrueche Tran said on the November 17 episode of The Pop Exchange Show. “I’m like an internal type of person, so I was losing it on the inside. And I was definitely crying as I was walking out of the baggage claim because I was just like, I was tired. I was frustrated.”

Tran’s first attempt to fly from Los Angeles to Denver was through United Airlines. Even after the FAA lifted its nationwide ground stop, she thought there was still a chance she could make the trip that night.

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Other flights were leaving, and the passengers around her were waiting for their own departure. Then United canceled her flight. The next available United option was two days away.

However, Tran had already made a backup booking with Delta shortly after receiving the cancellation notification, so she had an 8 a.m. departure lined up for the following morning.

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She went home, watched Colorado’s game, and planned to try again after a few hours of sleep.

“I grab my coffee at Alfred’s,” Tran recalled. “I stop at the lounge for 20 minutes, eat my oatmeal. I go to the gate. They delayed it for 30 minutes. I said, ‘Okay, okay, it’s fine.’ Then they canceled the flight.”

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By that point, the repeated changes had taken their toll. Tran said she was not someone who usually cried, but the frustration had caught up with her.

The reason for the trip made the cancellations harder to take. Tran was trying to get to Denver to see Deion Sanders after the game. The Buffaloes had pulled off one of the biggest wins of his tenure, and she wanted to be there to share the moment with him.

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“I’m just trying to get to my man. I’m just trying to, you know, like I want to celebrate him,” Tran explained.

Tran managed to get a seat on another flight later that night, with departure set for around 9 p.m. It ran into two more delays, but unlike the earlier attempts, this one eventually left the ground.

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Surely, as Tran indicated, Colorado gave Sanders a much-needed night

Houston entered the November 13 matchup ranked No. 14 and with a 7-2 record. The Buffaloes were 3-6 and coming off a loss to Arizona State. Naturally, the game looked headed toward another difficult night for Colorado early on.

Houston built a 20-7 lead in the second quarter, but the Buffaloes answered with two touchdowns before halftime to take a 21-20 advantage into the break. And after that, they never stopped scoring as the Buffs won it 42-32, making it their first AP Top 15 win since 2007.

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For Sanders, Colorado improved to 4-6, keeping its bowl hopes alive, although it still needs to win its final two regular-season games. Still, the win eased some of the pressure surrounding his job after a difficult stretch.

As for the flight problems, they were not limited to Karrueche Tran. The FAA’s November 13 ground stop followed a communications failure that affected air traffic control operations across the country.

The agency lifted the restriction at 8:15 p.m. ET, but that did not immediately clear the backlog. Airlines still had to deal with canceled flights, displaced aircraft, and passengers waiting for new bookings.

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Many college football games got delayed because of it, and the Oklahoma vs Ole Miss game was postponed to Sunday altogether. Although that did create some backlash against the SEC.

The FAA later said approximately 12,462 flights were canceled on November 13. Its investigation found that instability in the agency’s legacy telecommunications network had triggered the disruption.