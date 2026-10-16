Deion Sanders GF Karrueche Tran Makes Feelings Clear on Colorado HC for Refusing to Hide His Physical Challenges Despite Nasty Comments

Deion Sanders’ journey back to health has been anything but easy. From being confined to a hospital bed to relying on a walker earlier this year, Coach Prime has faced several challenges on his road to recovery. Now, as he adjusts to life after the removal of his toes, his partner, Karrueche Tran, offers a glimpse into what it’s been like for him.

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“So now his three toes are curved, and then the two prosthetic toes are straighter,” Tran said on the Pop Exchange show on October 15. “So he’s got some time where he has to kind of adjust and get used to his new toes. And we crack jokes all the time. I make fun of his little foot. I call it “little foot,” and I make fun of his little foot all the time. And I just love that. One, I love that part of our relationship is that we get to laugh and have fun. That’s the best part. We’re joking all the time.”

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“But I love that he never allowed this situation to hinder anything in his life. He has continued to live his life to the fullest. He’s coaching at CU. He’s horseback riding now. He just bought some horses. So he’s still living his life, and he didn’t let this bring him down or completely change who he is. And I really, truly commend him for that and for being vocal about it too.”

Tran and Coach Prime have been together ever since he was diagnosed with bladder cancer. They have seen many lows together, and now they enjoy every small victory they can. Only recently, Coach Sanders received his silicone prosthetic to fit the spaces left by his missing toes. These prosthetics are designed to help him maintain balance, distribute his weight, and walk more comfortably.

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To celebrate getting all 10 toes again, Coach Prime posted a video on “10 toes down again!” and called the new toes “a blessing.” Coach Sander’s excitement was visible when he got his new prosthetics. He was seen talking to his new toes to get acquainted with the remaining ones.

To add to this special moment, even Tran took it to Instagram and posted a photo on her story of Coach Sanders’ new prosthetic toes. While some fans were happy for the HC, many made fun of his prosthetics. However, they forgot the real pain that Coach Prime had to go through, which made this moment more special.

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It all dates back to when Coach Sanders was leading Jackson State in 2021; he suffered medical complications in his toes. Sanders had a dislocated toe and an inflamed nerve. He underwent surgery in September 2021 to address these issues. However, a simple surgery later turned catastrophic when he developed a blood clot in the femoral artery.

It soon also developed into compartment syndrome, and despite other medical procedures, his toes became dark beneath the bandages. So eventually they decided to amputate his left big toe and second toe because of the complications. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Steven Sheskier later disclosed that Coach Prime had three life-threatening blood clots, and amputation became a necessity to save his life.

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Despite the challenges he has faced, Sanders continues to live life on his own terms. Even with 2 fewer toes, he has been coaching CU. On Well Off Media, he was also seen running around with his daughter, Shelomi Sanders. So he did not let it limit his day-to-day life.

Tran admitted that she would struggle with the confidence to navigate life with only three natural toes, saying, “I would be embarrassed or feel not confident with having just three toes.” That makes her admiration for Sanders all the more evident, as she applauds his ability to embrace his circumstances without letting them define him.

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It is not just Tran who always flaunts his boyfriend’s achievements. Sanders has also been vocal about how deeply Tran’s presence impacted him during his darkest health scares. When he was asked what the one thing he loves most about her is, he had a simple answer.

“She was there, and she held me down. She kept me upright. And she kept me straight. Kept me positive,” he recalls, adding, “I’m already positive. But she did the doggone thing.” Tran stood by him during his hardest chapter; even after Sanders gave her an out, she stood by him.

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Tran “has added so much to my life and my days and my moments,” Coach Sanders said. “And I’m smiling.”