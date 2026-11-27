The Thanksgiving celebrations have wrapped up, and families are now settling back into their routines after spending time together. But Karrueche Tran may have found a reason to keep the holiday spirit alive a little longer.

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She apparently enjoyed her cooking so much during Thanksgiving that she might be ready to take a few classes and turn that enthusiasm into something more.

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Taking to her Instagram account, the Preach, Pray, Love star shared a gorgeous blueberry cake she had whipped up for her close friend Lauren Rodgers. But while the cake looked nothing short of mouthwatering, she wasn’t quite as impressed with her own creation, admitting that it didn’t turn out as pretty as she had hoped.

She captioned the cake, “Haven’t made it in forever….She’s a lil ugly. But she is good, im inspired to get back in my baking bag. I wanna take a cake decorating class.”

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Well, her love for cooking is hardly a new affair. Back in August, when Deion Sanders celebrated his 59th birthday, Tran had already showcased her skills by sharing the soul food feast she painstakingly made for the occasion on Instagram. She posted:

“I’m a day late, but I spent 5 hours in the kitchen for my man’s birthday yesterday. I was whoopppeedd, but it was all worth it.”

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Coming back to Thanksgiving, the blueberry cake was just one of the many dishes Tran made over the holiday. A day before Thanksgiving, the actress shared a video of an elaborate spread.

The menu was anything but modest, featuring pot roast, roasted chicken, blackened salmon, mac and cheese, candied yams, green beans with smoked turkey, and creamed corn.

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And as one might expect, putting together such a feast was no easy feat. Tran was clearly running on fumes by the time she shared her culinary efforts, admitting just how exhausting the process had been in her caption, “I’m exhaustedddddd Been cooking since last night.”

Just days before Thanksgiving, however, Tran was dealing with a rather rough spell herself, battling severe allergies that left her feeling under the weather. She even took to Instagram to vent about how the symptoms had taken a toll on her appearance.

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“My allergies are going crazy. I think I ate something with some wheat in it yesterday,” she said.

In her Instagram Stories, she never explicitly revealed what triggered the allergy, although she suggested that wheat might be the culprit. She soon shifted the conversation to sweet potatoes, expressing how much she enjoys them and sharing how she likes to prepare them.

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The past few days have been all about spending time with family and friends and cooking a variety of dishes for them. Despite battling allergies, she still managed to get through it all, but now, it seems, she’s finally ready to take some time to rest.