Wedding bells may be on the horizon, but Karrueche Tran isn’t exactly interested in following the traditional playbook. The actress has her own ideas about what her big day should look like, and it seems the identity of the person standing beside her will have a lot to do with those plans. With her relationship with Deion Sanders drawing attention, Tran’s candid take on marriage has certainly sparked curiosity.

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“Well, I would love a beachy, tropical wedding,” Tran said on The Pop Exchange Show on November 26. “The number of guests – I mean, it depends on whom I’m marrying. Not super small, like 50 guests, but a good one with people who matter, for sure; I’m not going to just invite people to invite people. So maybe we’ll do 150. I love to host, so I need to curate all the things I want, like a band. I want a violinist when people get there.”

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“Also, I want different stations. I don’t know if I want to be served or if I want the guests to be served, like sit down and be served, or make it more social and chill where they can. There are sections or different areas with different types of food, like I like sushi and this kind and that kind, because I don’t know if I want, like, a super traditional wedding. I don’t know, well, I imagine I’m not going to marry somebody who’s like, ‘We need to do the dance, and we need to do this,’ and that whole thing. I just want to have a good time and celebrate our.”

Tran has been a very familiar face in Sanders’ family videos, but there is still no ring on her finger yet. Tran and Coach Prime have been dating for over a year, with romance rumors first surfacing in February 2025 after the actress was spotted spending time with the Colorado Buffaloes head coach. Their relationship began drawing even more attention when Sanders battled bladder cancer in 2025, with Tran standing by his side throughout the difficult period.

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Since then, the couple has made little effort to keep their romance out of the spotlight, from being spotted together at stadiums to appearing in Well Off Media videos. Sanders has remained tight-lipped when it comes to discussing his relationship with the public. However, on We Got Time Today, he opened up about their relationship.

“Good woman, good person,” said Sanders, per TMZ. “[She] has added so much to my life, and my days, and my moments. I’m smiling!”

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While the two are enjoying their relationship, there have been no rumours of any wedding bells so far. Tran has never been married, but Sanders does have some experience there. He has been married twice, and the good memories have been tarnished by messy breakups. So far, he regrets both of his marriages, to Carolyn Chambers and Pilar Sanders.

“I was married twice,” Sanders said in an interview with We Got Time Today. “Probably shouldn’t have done either one. Walking that aisle, I knew. I knew it wasn’t, but I want to be a good father. Now, I’m married to the game – like the kids, like football, like the life. It’s hard relationally when I know I’m married to the game. Because I need some help.”

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Deion Sanders married his first wife, Carolyn Chambers, shortly after beginning his NFL career. However, their marriage lasted only nine years before the couple decided to part ways. The two have two children, Deion Sanders Jr. and Deiondra Sanders, from their marriage.

In 1999, he tied the knot with Pilar Sanders, which ended in 2013 as one of the messiest celebrity divorces. When he was asked last year about his idea of getting married, his answer was clear.

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“The reason I probably don’t have a ring on my finger is that I’m married to it,” Sanders said on Seen Satan Sports. “I’m married to this thing. Like I love this thing. Like I get up and think about this thing. I call it ‘her.’”

Whether his perspective on marriage has changed, only time will tell. But with Tran in his life, perhaps Sanders is ready to give it another shot. After all, maybe the third time really is the charm.