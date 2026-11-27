Karrueche Tran has never been the type to treat a wedding like a performance that has to check every traditional box. Sitting in the kitchen of her Pop Exchange Show set with co-host Jason Kennedy, stirring a pot for a Thanksgiving dish and talking through the usual holiday questions, she landed on the subject of her own future ceremony with the kind of ease that comes from already knowing what she does and does not want.

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The conversation was light, but the details she offered were specific enough to make clear that the guest list, the music, and even the format would all be shaped by one non-negotiable factor. That factor came early and stayed central.

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“Well, I would love a beachy tropical wedding, I mean, it depends on who I’m marrying,” Tran said. “You know what I mean? But more like, not super small where it’s like 50 guests, but a good… like the real people that matter. Something like that… So maybe we’ll do 150. Yeah. 150 is a good number.”

She kept building from there. “I love to host. So I need to curate all the things. I want a band. I want a violinist when people get there.”

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The picture that emerged was not a massive production built for optics. It was a curated gathering where the people in the room actually mattered, the music set a tone from the moment guests arrived, and the host could control the atmosphere rather than hand it over to a rigid script.

Tran, 38, has been dating Colorado head coach Deion Sanders for more than a year. Their relationship first drew public attention in early 2025 while Sanders was dealing with bladder cancer and multiple surgeries. She appeared in family videos from his son Deion Jr.’s Well Off Media series, and by late December the two had gone Instagram official. Sanders has described her as a “good woman” and “good person” who has “added so much to my life, and my days, and my moments.”

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Sanders, 59, has been married twice: first to Carolyn Chambers, with whom he has two children, Deion Jr. and Deiondra; and later to Pilar Sanders, the mother of Shilo, Shelomi, and Shedeur. Both marriages ended. He has said in past interviews that he probably should not have done either one and has described himself as being “married to the game.”

Tran has never been married. She previously dated Chris Brown and was in a long-term relationship with former NFL player Victor Cruz.

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The wedding talk on the podcast did not include any announcement of an engagement or a timeline. It stayed focused on the kind of day she would actually want to host. She described wanting different food stations rather than a formal sit-down meal, options that could include sushi alongside other favorites, and an overall vibe that felt social instead of stiff.

“I don’t know if I want, like, a super traditional wedding,” she has said in the full conversation. “I imagine I’m not going to marry somebody who’s like, ‘We need to do the dance, and we need to do this,’ and that whole thing. I just want to have a good time and celebrate our love.”

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The 150-guest target she settled on falls between the intimate gathering she ruled out and the 200-person event she has already hosted once and called the best night of her life. The violinist for arrival and the live band signal that someone wants the night to feel intentional from the first moment, rather than simply filling a venue.