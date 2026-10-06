Deion Sanders’ GF Karrueche Tran Steals the Spotlight With Custom Colorado Outfit

The Colorado Buffaloes suffered their third straight loss of the 2026 season under head coach Deion Sanders. Texas Tech defeated them 29-7 at Folsom Field. Although the losses after a 2-0 start have raised questions about Coach Prime’s standing in Boulder, Saturday’s game day provided at least one bright spot off the field: a standout custom Colorado outfit worn by his girlfriend, Karrueche Tran.

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Tran, who is an actress and influencer, wore a custom two-piece Amblasha dress to the Week 5 game. The outfit featured “Colorado Buffaloes” across the fabric, along with the team’s logo.

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Sharing a picture from the game, designer Amblasha revealed the outfit on X and wrote, “I made Karrueche a dress! & I LOVE her. This is so cool 😍❤️.”

Tran, 38, and Sanders, 59, have reportedly been dating for more than a year. Dating rumors first began in July 2025, when Sanders revealed that he underwent surgery for bladder cancer, and Tran appeared in For Your Glory, a documentary video covering his journey through the disease. The two have since regularly been seen together, with Tran becoming a familiar figure on the sideline during Colorado games.

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Therefore, when she wore the custom-made dress to the latest game, fans were quick to praise the actress.

One fan commented on Amblasha’s post, “The way he made her a custom Buffs fit and she actually wore it to the game is the most underrated flex in sports fashion rn.”

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“That’s so beautiful!! Looks great on her too! ❤️” another fan wrote.

Tran also acknowledged the designer’s social media post about creating the dress for her. She replied, “You did such a great job, love! I got sooooo many compliments. Thank you again!”

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Beyond her relationship with Coach Prime, Tran has grown close with his son, Deion Sanders Jr., and frequently appears in his YouTube vlogs. In April’s vlog, Colorado’s head coach joked about Tran taking advantage of his Nike privileges.

“He likes when I wear cute outfits so I gotta keep up,” Tran said in response. “I always get stuff for everybody, for Lauren, your mom, your sister.”

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As the couple continues to share these behind-the-scenes moments on social media, Sanders has made it clear he is in a good place now. Tran has supported him through his health treatment and has seamlessly stepped into the spotlight, winning over fans with her game-day fashion and custom Colorado fits.

“Deion, Coach Prime, might not be winning on the field, but he’s definitely winning off the field,” wrote a fan.

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“So fire and fits her perfectly! ❤️‍🔥” another said about the dress.

That said, the Week 7 game will be crucial for Colorado and especially for Sanders. Colorado will face Utah, and another loss could increase the pressure on Coach Prime.